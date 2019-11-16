Quick links

Potential deal for Merih Demiral may be bad for Arsenal's David Luiz

Shane Callaghan
Merih Demiral of Juventus fights for the ball with Sebatiano Esposito of FC Internazionale during the International Champions Cup match between Juventus and FC Internazionale at the...
David Luiz could be under threat at Arsenal if Merih Demiral comes in.

If rumours are to be believed, Arsenal want to sign a certain Merih Demiral.

The Gunners are one of several clubs hunting the Juventus centre-back, according to Calciomercato.

Arsenal need all the defensive help that they can get after conceding a shocking 17 goals in 12 Premier League outings.

It doesn't look like the North Londoners - eight points behind in the race for a top-four spot - have what's needed to make Champions League qualification in time for next season.

 

But long term, Demiral would certainly help and it makes you wonder what the plan is for David Luiz if Arsenal sign the Turkey international.

Unai Emery welcomed the Brazil international to the Emirates in an £8 million deal from Chelsea this past summer [Bleacher Report], but the veteran centre-back hasn't had the desired affect.

Thing is, there's virtually no room for Luiz at Arsenal if they sign Demiral.

David Luiz of Arsenal speaks to team mate Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Arsenal FC at The King Power Stadium on November 09, 2019 in...

That's because William Saliba is coming next summer and with Rob Holding and Sokratis arguably bigger assets than the former Chelsea star, Luiz could be the club's fifth-choice option for central defence.

Somebody of Luiz's profile surely wouldn't settle for that sort of indignity, meaning that the only other option available is leaving the club if Demiral comes in.

And it wouldn't be such a bad thing, what with Luiz turning 33 in April.

It's time for new blood at Arsenal in regards to the defence. The signing of Saliba indicates a long-term vision in that regard and the addition of Demiral would only add to it.

David Luiz of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Crystal Palace at Emirates Stadium on October 27, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

