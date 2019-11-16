Potential deal for Merih Demiral may be bad for Arsenal's David Luiz

David Luiz could be under threat at Arsenal if Merih Demiral comes in.

If rumours are to be believed, Arsenal want to sign a certain Merih Demiral.

The Gunners are one of several clubs hunting the Juventus centre-back, according to Calciomercato.

Arsenal need all the defensive help that they can get after conceding a shocking 17 goals in 12 Premier League outings.

It doesn't look like the North Londoners - eight points behind in the race for a top-four spot - have what's needed to make Champions League qualification in time for next season.

But long term, Demiral would certainly help and it makes you wonder what the plan is for David Luiz if Arsenal sign the Turkey international.

Unai Emery welcomed the Brazil international to the Emirates in an £8 million deal from Chelsea this past summer [Bleacher Report], but the veteran centre-back hasn't had the desired affect.

Thing is, there's virtually no room for Luiz at Arsenal if they sign Demiral.

That's because William Saliba is coming next summer and with Rob Holding and Sokratis arguably bigger assets than the former Chelsea star, Luiz could be the club's fifth-choice option for central defence.

Somebody of Luiz's profile surely wouldn't settle for that sort of indignity, meaning that the only other option available is leaving the club if Demiral comes in.

And it wouldn't be such a bad thing, what with Luiz turning 33 in April.

It's time for new blood at Arsenal in regards to the defence. The signing of Saliba indicates a long-term vision in that regard and the addition of Demiral would only add to it.