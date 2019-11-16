Quick links

Paul Merson comments on Liverpool v Manchester City title race

Ex footballer Paul Merson enjoying day two of the Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse on March 11, 2015 in Cheltenham, England.
Liverpool won against Manchester City at Anfield last weekend.

Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp ahead of the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City at Anfield on November 10, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Paul Merson has predicted in The Daily Star that Manchester City will not catch Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table this season.

The former Arsenal star believes that Liverpool will win the league title this campaign.

The Reds won 3-1 against City at Anfield in the Premier League last weekend to go nine points clear of the Citizens.

 

Merson wrote in The Daily Star: “The title race is over so you might as well crown Liverpool champions now.

“Do I think City can come back from nine points behind? No chance. Liverpool have lost once in about 52 games.

“They would have to lose three times before the end of the season and that’s without City losing a game. Can anyone see that happening?

“City know how tough it’s going to be. If Liverpool win it by eight or nine points that’s running away with it for me. But double digits would be embarrassing for City.”

Premier League title race

Liverpool’s win against City before the two-week international break has certainly made the Reds favourites for the league title.

True, it is only November, but given how Jurgen Klopp’s side have played and performed, it is hard to see them lose too many games in the league this season.

Of course, all teams go through bad spells, but Liverpool have shown resilience and the ability to grind out results.

However, City should not be written off just yet. Manager Pep Guardiola has some wonderful players at his disposal, and there is a very good chance that the defending English champions could go on a winning run after the international break.

England's Paul Merson crosses the ball during the Star Sixes football match between England and Spain at the O2 Arena in London on July 13, 2017.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

