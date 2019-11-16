Quick links

Newcastle must challenge Everton for Championship star Matty Cash

Danny Owen
Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce gestures from the touchline during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal FC at St. James Park on August 11, 2019 in Newcastle...
Nottingham Forest right-back Matty Cash is a Premier League target - but do The Magpies need him more than The Toffees?

Matty Cash of Nottingham Forest during the Sky Bet Championship match at City Ground on January 26, 2019 in Nottingham, England.

There is one name strangely absent from The Sun’s report linking Matty Cash with a January move to the Premier League.

According to the tabloid (15 November, page 74), Crystal Palace and Southampton want the Nottingham Forest academy graduate. Everton, meanwhile, are lining up a £12 million bid with the winter closing in.

But where are Newcastle United? The club who famously (or should that be infamously?) build their entire recruitment strategy around young, hungry talents like Cash with substantial re-sale potential.

The club who are lacking real cover, or quality cover at least, on the right-hand side of their defence.

 

DeAndre Yedlin has endured too many off-days to really be counted upon at this point, Javi Manquillo is as limited as they come and, while it is a little premature to write off Emil Krafth, the summer signing has done very little so far to suggest that he is up to the standard required in the Premier League.

And Cash, an electric right-sider with the boundless energy of a Duracell bunny, could be a perfect fit for the 3-4-3 formation Bruce appears to be favouring at St James’ Park.

Matty Cash of Forest looks dejected after missing a chance during the Sky Bet Championship match between Charlton Athletic and Nottingham Forrest at The Valley on August 20, 2019 in London,...

The 22-year-old has been converted from a winger into a full-back by Forest coach Sabri Lamouchi but it could be at wing-back, a position which should prove enough cover to ensure he wouldn’t have to worry about being caught out defensively, where Cash could really shine.

It almost goes without saying that Nottingham Forest, with a return to the Premier League in their sights after 20 years away, will be hoping to hold onto each and every one of their star players by the time January rolls around.

But the least Newcastle should do is match Everton’s £12 million bid. It didn’t go so badly the last time they signed one of Forest’s homegrown stars, right Jamaal Lascelles?

Nottingham Forest's English midfielder Matty Cash (C) is fouled buy Arsenal's English defender Rob Holding (L) leading to a penalty and the team's third goal during the English FA Cup...

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

