Neil McCann makes Scott Brown claim about Rangers' Ryan Jack

Is Ryan Jack of Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers a replacement for Celtic's Scott Brown on the international front?

Neil McCann believes that Scotland may have finally found a replacement for Celtic captain Scott Brown in the form of Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack.

The Gers star made a rare international appearance in helping his country to a 2-1 win over Cyprus in Euro 2020 qualifying this afternoon.

Subscribe

Jack, who joined Rangers in 2017, started ahead of the injured Scott McTominay and gave a good account himself, even though some Celtic supporters criticised him on Twitter after the game.

Scotland have been without a no-nonsense figure in the middle of the park since the Hoops skipper called it a day.

But McCann believes that the Rangers star can fill the void left by Brown long term, arguing that the 27-year-old has the same 'winning mentality'.

"I like the look of the team, and I’m really pleased Ryan Jack is in there – he’s got something I think we’ve missed since Scott Brown. A real winning mentality," he told BBC Radio Scotland.

Celtic supporters might argue that Jack isn't a patch on their highly-decorated captain and they may be right.

But the Rangers powerhouse is having an exceptional season under Steven Gerrard domestically and he is of a similar mould to the Bhoys star in terms of attitude.

Brown, who cost the Hoops £4.4 million back in 2007 [The Guardian], retired from Scotland for the second time in February of 2018, after previously returning to help his country in World Cup qualifying.