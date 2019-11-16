Quick links

Rangers

Celtic

Neil McCann makes Scott Brown claim about Rangers' Ryan Jack

Shane Callaghan
Ryan Jack of Rangers FC celebrates victory during the UEFA Europa League group G match between Rangers FC and FC Porto at Ibrox Stadium on November 07, 2019 in Glasgow, United Kingdom.
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Is Ryan Jack of Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers a replacement for Celtic's Scott Brown on the international front?

5th May 2019, Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow, Scotland; Ladbrokes Premiership football, Rangers versus Hibernian; Ryan Gauld of Hibernian gets away from Ryan Jack of Rangers

Neil McCann believes that Scotland may have finally found a replacement for Celtic captain Scott Brown in the form of Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack.

The Gers star made a rare international appearance in helping his country to a 2-1 win over Cyprus in Euro 2020 qualifying this afternoon.

Subscribe

Jack, who joined Rangers in 2017, started ahead of the injured Scott McTominay and gave a good account himself, even though some Celtic supporters criticised him on Twitter after the game.

Scotland have been without a no-nonsense figure in the middle of the park since the Hoops skipper called it a day.

 

But McCann believes that the Rangers star can fill the void left by Brown long term, arguing that the 27-year-old has the same 'winning mentality'.

"I like the look of the team, and I’m really pleased Ryan Jack is in there – he’s got something I think we’ve missed since Scott Brown. A real winning mentality," he told BBC Radio Scotland.

Celtic supporters might argue that Jack isn't a patch on their highly-decorated captain and they may be right.

But the Rangers powerhouse is having an exceptional season under Steven Gerrard domestically and he is of a similar mould to the Bhoys star in terms of attitude.

Brown, who cost the Hoops £4.4 million back in 2007 [The Guardian], retired from Scotland for the second time in February of 2018, after previously returning to help his country in World Cup qualifying.

Ryan Jack of Rangers during the UEFA Europa League match between SK Rapid Wien v Rangers at Weststadion on December 13, 2018 in Vienna, Austria.

 

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch