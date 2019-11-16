Michael Stewart suggests Sunderland’s Dylan McGeouch for Hibernian

Dylan McGeouch joined Sunderland in the summer of 2018 after leaving Hibernian.

Michael Stewart has suggested in The Scottish Sun that Sunderland midfielder Dylan McGeouch would be a good signing for Hibernian in the January transfer widow.

The former Hibernian midfielder, who now works as a pundit for BBC Sport, believes that a switch back to Hibs would help both the Scottish club and the Sunderland player.

Hibs have recently appointed former Sunderland boss Jack Ross as their new manager.

Ross was in charge of the Black Cats from the summer of 2018 until October 2019 and signed 26-year-old Scotland international midfielder McGeouch for the League One club in England.

Stewart wrote in The Scottish Sun: “And while Dylan McGeouch might not have played for him at Sunderland he’d certainly do a job for him at Hibs. Dylan would help straight away, he would be someone the Hibs fans could relate to straight away as well, unlike some of Heckingbottom’s signings.

“I don’t know what the working relationship between the two is like — I’m sure Dylan wouldn’t have been too happy not playing at Sunderland. But if he was to come to Hibs, knowing he was going to get game time, it would be a win-win situation for both parties.”

Moving back to Hibernian

McGeouch has struggled to make a huge impact at Sunderland and failed to play regularly under Ross at the Stadium of Light.

The 26-year-old was very good during his time at Hibernian, and although the Scottish club’s fans would welcome the midfielder back, the problem is that the former Celtic man may not be willing to play under Ross again if he once again struggles for playing time.