Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain comments on his England place

Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has suggested to The Mirror that Chelsea duo Mason Mount and Ross Barkley have overtaken him in the England set-up.

Oxlade-Chamberlain is back in the England fold after recovering from a serious knee injury, and it is only a matter of time before the 26-year-old is back to his best.

The former Arsenal midfielder, who missed the 2018 World Cup, has also been in action for Liverpool this season.

The 26-year-old played well for England against Montenegro, and he believes that there are four midfielders who have overtaken him in the Three Lions’ set-up - Liverpool teammate Jordan Henderson, Leicester City star James Maddison, and Chelsea duo Barkley and Mount.

Oxlade-Chamberlain told The Mirror: “I was coming into that form when we played Holland and Italy in the March just before I got injured and I think I brought that form into England and it fitted into this team but since the injury I guess I am trying to pick up where I left off with that in Liverpool and with England.

“In that time as well there have been a lot of other boys who have come through; James Maddison is doing really well, Ross has been doing well especially with England and you have the likes of Hendo (Jordan Henderson) as well, Mason Mount has come into the fold now.

“There are different players and new dynamics so it is nice to slot back in and keep pushing myself to keep improving and try to find something different to help this team move forward.”

Important player for England and Liverpool

Oxlade-Chamberlain is a very good and dynamic footballer who can and will get better in the coming years.

The former Southampton man will be an important player for both Liverpool and England in the coming months and years.