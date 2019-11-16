Liverpool fans react to Harry Wilson's heroics for Wales

The Liverpool attacker had a brilliant game on international duty.

Liverpool's Harry Wilson posted a fine performance for Wales tonight.

The Reds' academy product set up Kieffer Moore for the opener away to Azerbaijan in Euro 2020 qualifying, before finding the net himself on 34 minutes.

Wilson was loaned by Liverpool to Bournemouth and he's been looking like a very capable Premier League player in recent months.

The 22-year-old winger enjoyed a fine loan spell at Derby County last season, but this time around he's proving good enough for the top flight.

So far, the Wrexham native has managed four goals in 11 Premier League starts and his latest performance has only added to the excitement for Liverpool fans.

Here's how they reacted to his performance this evening:

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is well aware of Wilson's form away from Merseyside.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the youngster revealed that the German manager has been texting him after certain achievements with the Cherries.

Breaking into Klopp's senior side at Anfield is difficult, especially with the attacking options that the former Dortmund boss has, but Wilson is doing his long-term chances no harm at all.

The win took Wales to third in Euro 2020 qualifying, one point behind second-placed Hungary.