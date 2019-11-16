Leeds United fans urge James Milner to make Elland Road move

Liverpool star James Milner started his professional club football career at Leeds United.

Leeds United fans have responded to Liverpool midfielder James Milner’s latest post on Twitter and have urged him to return to Elland Road.

Milner, who can operate as a midfielder, winger or full-back, will be in Leeds next month for book signing at Waterstones.

The 33-year-old has suggested in his new book, ‘Ask A Footballer: My Guide to Kicking a Ball About’, that he is open to returning to Leeds, as reported in The Express.

The Englishman started his professional club football career at the West Yorkshire outfit and left for Newcastle United in 2004.

Milner has had a successful career, having turned out for Aston Villa, Manchester City and Liverpool.

The midfielder is out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the season, and it remains to be seen if last season’s Champions League winners offer him a new contract.

Leeds fans have responded to Milner’s latest post on Twitter and have urged him to make the move to Elland Road next season.

Below are some of the best comments:

Always great to get back to Leeds... looking forward to meeting you all at 1030am on the 1st #mot https://t.co/zSVnujCp2F — James Milner (@JamesMilner) November 15, 2019

Come back to leeds for good January... the final stepping stone of your career — Jim (@Jim16545516) November 15, 2019

Im going to buy your book and slip a Leeds contract on the inside so you sign it by mistake — LuFc_MoT (@LuFc___MoT) November 15, 2019

Played on the right in same team as you at Tinsel Tigers @JamesMilner Had best get a mention in book pal ;)



Ps. Time to come home to @LUFC #mot — Paul North (@Paul__North) November 15, 2019

i'm sure you'd be welcome to come for a longer stay next july James. i mean you and bielsa, it's like a beautiful dream after the last 15 years. — stevee. (@stevee444) November 15, 2019

Not as much as Leeds misses you big man! I was certain Smudge would be back, you bloody better do. There's no place like home James... — Rob Stainton (@rwstainton) November 15, 2019

Someone pop down to Waterstones on the 1st Dec & slip a Leeds contract in the sleeve of one of James Milner’s books. Once he’s signed, there will be nothing Liverpool can do about it.#lufc #MOT — Marc F (@billywigwam13) November 15, 2019

Be great to see you in Leeds on 1st December but it'd be even better to see you on 1st January!



— Becca Richardson (@BeccaRi41043767) November 15, 2019

So, er, whilst you’re in the area mate... fancy signing a pre contract to come HOME to Elland Road next summer!? #mot — Pete (@35Pete3) November 15, 2019