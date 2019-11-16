Quick links

Leeds United fans urge James Milner to make Elland Road move

James Milner of Liverpool competing with Kevin De Bruyne during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City at Anfield
Liverpool star James Milner started his professional club football career at Leeds United.

Leeds United fans have responded to Liverpool midfielder James Milner’s latest post on Twitter and have urged him to return to Elland Road.

Milner, who can operate as a midfielder, winger or full-back, will be in Leeds next month for book signing at Waterstones.

The 33-year-old has suggested in his new book, ‘Ask A Footballer: My Guide to Kicking a Ball About’, that he is open to returning to Leeds, as reported in The Express.

The Englishman started his professional club football career at the West Yorkshire outfit and left for Newcastle United in 2004.

 

Milner has had a successful career, having turned out for Aston Villa, Manchester City and Liverpool.

The midfielder is out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the season, and it remains to be seen if last season’s Champions League winners offer him a new contract.

Leeds fans have responded to Milner’s latest post on Twitter and have urged him to make the move to Elland Road next season.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

