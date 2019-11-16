Quick links

Leeds fans react to Cardiff City hiring Neil Harris

Neil Harris manager of Millwall looks on prior to the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Millwall and Fulham at The Den on September 25, 2018 in London, England.
Leeds United fans don't have a lot of time for the former Millwall manager.

Neil Harris of Millwall during the Sky Bet Championship match between Huddersfield Town and Millwall at John Smith's Stadium on September 28, 2019 in Huddersfield, England.

Leeds United fans on Twitter are mocking Cardiff City over the appointment of Neil Harris.

Earlier today, the Bluebirds announced that the former Millwall manager would be replacing Neil Warnock, who left the club earlier this month.

There are elements of bad blood between Leeds and Millwall and, because Harris was the Lions' manager for more than four years, the 42-year-old has a frosty relationship with fans of the Elland Road side.

Last season, the Whites scored a last-minute equaliser away to the London side, with Harris claiming afterwards that the celebrations from United's dugout was a 'disgrace' to English football [London News Online].

 

That did nothing to improve relations between himself and the West Yorkshire fans.

Here's how they reacted to Cardiff hiring him.

Harris resigned as Millwall manager just days before Leeds were supposed to visit The Den.

Interestingly, Harris will be going to Elland Road on December 14 with Cardiff, who sit 10 points and 11 places below Marcelo Bielsa's side in the Championship table.

Neil Harris the Millwall manager speaks to the media during the Millwall Press Conference ahead of Sunday's FA Cup fixture against Watford at The Den on January 27, 2017 in London, England.

 

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

