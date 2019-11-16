Leeds fans react to Cardiff City hiring Neil Harris

Leeds United fans don't have a lot of time for the former Millwall manager.

Leeds United fans on Twitter are mocking Cardiff City over the appointment of Neil Harris.

Earlier today, the Bluebirds announced that the former Millwall manager would be replacing Neil Warnock, who left the club earlier this month.

There are elements of bad blood between Leeds and Millwall and, because Harris was the Lions' manager for more than four years, the 42-year-old has a frosty relationship with fans of the Elland Road side.

Last season, the Whites scored a last-minute equaliser away to the London side, with Harris claiming afterwards that the celebrations from United's dugout was a 'disgrace' to English football [London News Online].

That did nothing to improve relations between himself and the West Yorkshire fans.

Here's how they reacted to Cardiff hiring him.

What’s Cardiff’s obsession with rat looking managers? https://t.co/oWEGuTc1PM — Leeds Media (@media_leeds) November 16, 2019

@TheSquareBall the rat king returns — Fishy boi (@Faze_Tuna) November 16, 2019

Neil Harris at Cardiff that’s an awful appointment — Armo☀️ (@Jordan_Armo) November 16, 2019

Suits.. a very good fit.. — David Wainwright (@dayvid58) November 16, 2019

one rat out an even bigger one in — Stinkymalinky (@Scoobydiwopwop) November 16, 2019

Marriage made in heaven



— IAIN PLENDERLEITH (@IPLENDY65) November 16, 2019

Bet Cardiff are chuffed with that..! — LUFC LS25 (@EastLeedsLad) November 16, 2019

Great move by Cardiff, preparing for league 1.

Lots of laughs here in Leeds. pic.twitter.com/fEUx15wRvo — Zachary B. (@LeedsZac) November 16, 2019

Harris resigned as Millwall manager just days before Leeds were supposed to visit The Den.

Interestingly, Harris will be going to Elland Road on December 14 with Cardiff, who sit 10 points and 11 places below Marcelo Bielsa's side in the Championship table.