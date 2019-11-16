Quick links

Jason McAteer tells Man City to sign Liverpool-linked powerhouse

Kalidou Koulibaly of Napoli leaves the pitch after a red card during the Serie A match between FC Internazionale and SSC Napoli at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on December 26, 2018 in Milan,...
Kalidou Koulibaly has been linked with Liverpool, but Manchester City have been urged to make a move.

Liverpool legend Jason McAteer has written in The Racing Post that Manchester City should consider signing Kalidou Koulibaly.

Pep Guardiola's side slipped nine points behind nine points behind Liverpool in the Premier League title race by losing 3-1 at Anfield last weekend.

In doing so, it looks very unlikely that Manchester City, the defending champions, will be able to catch Jurgen Klopp's runaway leaders already.

Defence has been a problem since losing long-term captain Vincent Kompany this past summer and the Sky Blues have conceded 13 goals in 12 Premier League outings - one more than seventh-placed Manchester United.

 

And McAteer suggests that the Napoli stalwart - linked with Liverpool last summer - should be considered, arguing that Nicolas Otamendi and John Stones aren't sufficient.

He said: "It looks as though he might have no choice with Aymeric Laporte sidelined until at least February. I’m just not sure Nicolas Otamendi and John Stones are good enough.

"I’m a big fan of Kalidou Koulibaly at Napoli but then so are a lot of people so he would cost serious money."

Il Mattino reported back in June that Reds boss Jurgen Klopp could sign the £100 million-rated centre-back, but a move never materialised.

With Virgil van Dijk already in Liverpool's defence, the addition of Koulibaly would make the European champions impenetrable. That being said, they probably don't even need him, with Joel Matip performing no less than Van Dijk for much of 2019 prior to his injury last month.

He is much more needed at Eastlands.

Kalidou Koulibaly of SSC Napoli in action during UEFA Europa League Round of 32 match between Napoli and RB Leipzig at the Stadio San Paolo on February 15, 2018 in Naples, Italy.

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

