Jason McAteer tells Man City to sign Liverpool-linked powerhouse

Kalidou Koulibaly has been linked with Liverpool, but Manchester City have been urged to make a move.

Liverpool legend Jason McAteer has written in The Racing Post that Manchester City should consider signing Kalidou Koulibaly.

Pep Guardiola's side slipped nine points behind nine points behind Liverpool in the Premier League title race by losing 3-1 at Anfield last weekend.

In doing so, it looks very unlikely that Manchester City, the defending champions, will be able to catch Jurgen Klopp's runaway leaders already.

Defence has been a problem since losing long-term captain Vincent Kompany this past summer and the Sky Blues have conceded 13 goals in 12 Premier League outings - one more than seventh-placed Manchester United.

And McAteer suggests that the Napoli stalwart - linked with Liverpool last summer - should be considered, arguing that Nicolas Otamendi and John Stones aren't sufficient.

He said: "It looks as though he might have no choice with Aymeric Laporte sidelined until at least February. I’m just not sure Nicolas Otamendi and John Stones are good enough.

"I’m a big fan of Kalidou Koulibaly at Napoli but then so are a lot of people so he would cost serious money."

Il Mattino reported back in June that Reds boss Jurgen Klopp could sign the £100 million-rated centre-back, but a move never materialised.

With Virgil van Dijk already in Liverpool's defence, the addition of Koulibaly would make the European champions impenetrable. That being said, they probably don't even need him, with Joel Matip performing no less than Van Dijk for much of 2019 prior to his injury last month.

He is much more needed at Eastlands.