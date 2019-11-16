Quick links

Jadon Sancho will reportedly cost Liverpool, Manchester United £120m

Harry Kane celebrates with Jadon Sancho of England during the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier between England and Montenegro at Wembley Stadium on November 14, 2019 in London, England.
Liverpool and Manchester United are reportedly interested in Jadon Sancho of Borussia Dortmund.

Jadon Sancho of Borussia Dortmund is challenged by Joshua Kimmich of FC Bayern Muenchen during the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern Muenchen and Borussia Dortmund at Allianz Arena on...

According to Bild, Borussia Dortmund want at least €140 million (£119.92m) as transfer fee for Liverpool and Manchester United target Jadon Sancho.

The Guardian has claimed that United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to sign Sancho from German club Dortmund.

The Daily Mail has reported that Liverpool want to secure the services of the former Manchester City prospect, who is a rising star in world football.

Bild has claimed that Dortmund will only consider offers of at least €140m (£119.92m) to sell the 19-year-old winger.

 

Expensive signing for Liverpool or Manchester United

Liverpool’s most expensive signing is Netherlands international central defender Virgil van Dijk, who cost the Reds £75 million in transfer fees when they signed him from Premier League rivals Southampton in January 2018, as reported in The Guardian.

United’s most expensive signing is France international midfielder Paul Pogba, who returned to Old Trafford from Italian giants Juventus in the summer of 2016 for a transfer fee reported by BBC Sport to be worth £89m.

If Liverpool or United are to sign Sancho, then it seems that they will have to break their respective transfer records.

Jadon Sancho of England during the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier between England and Montenegro at Wembley Stadium on November 14, 2019 in London, England.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

