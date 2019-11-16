Jadon Sancho will reportedly cost Liverpool, Manchester United £120m

Liverpool and Manchester United are reportedly interested in Jadon Sancho of Borussia Dortmund.

According to Bild, Borussia Dortmund want at least €140 million (£119.92m) as transfer fee for Liverpool and Manchester United target Jadon Sancho.

The Guardian has claimed that United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to sign Sancho from German club Dortmund.

The Daily Mail has reported that Liverpool want to secure the services of the former Manchester City prospect, who is a rising star in world football.

Bild has claimed that Dortmund will only consider offers of at least €140m (£119.92m) to sell the 19-year-old winger.

Expensive signing for Liverpool or Manchester United

Liverpool’s most expensive signing is Netherlands international central defender Virgil van Dijk, who cost the Reds £75 million in transfer fees when they signed him from Premier League rivals Southampton in January 2018, as reported in The Guardian.

United’s most expensive signing is France international midfielder Paul Pogba, who returned to Old Trafford from Italian giants Juventus in the summer of 2016 for a transfer fee reported by BBC Sport to be worth £89m.

If Liverpool or United are to sign Sancho, then it seems that they will have to break their respective transfer records.