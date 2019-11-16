Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

'Inexcusable': Tottenham's Juan Foyth slammed on Twitter

Shane Callaghan
Argentina`s player Juan Marcos Foyth (r) vies for the ball with Perus`s Adrián Ugarriza during their South American Championship U-20 football match in the Olimpico stadium in Ibarra,...
The Tottenham Hotspur defender is being slammed on social media.

Juan Foyth of Tottenham Hotspur and Marko Marin of Crvena Zvezda during the UEFA Champions League group B match between Crvena Zvezda and Tottenham Hotspur at Rajko Mitic Stadium on...

Tottenham Hotspur defender Juan Foyth is a lucky boy.

Despite not featuring heavily for Spurs this season, the 21-year-old, who has 20 minutes of Premier League action this season, was called up to the latest Argentina squad.

The South Americans edged out Brazil 1-0 on Friday courtesy of a goal from Lionel Messi on his international return.

But if not for a missed penalty from Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus, it may not have been a victory at all.

 

That's because the Tottenham centre-back was complicit in the penalty being awarded after trying a suicidal drag-back in his box, before being dispossessed.

Foyth, an £8 million signing in 2017 [The Daily Mail], has directly conceded silly penalties for the North Londoners, especially last season.

Here's how Tottenham fans reacted to his error on Friday:

Foyth is young but, even still, these are mistakes that he should not be making at this level, especially in a game against Brazil.

There might be a reason as to why Mauricio Pochettino has given him less than half-an-hour of Premier League action this season and it's probably because he's unpredictable, as proven once again. The promise and talent is there, but the maturity and sensibility evidently isn't just yet.

Ecuador's midfielder Erick Castillo (L) vies with Argentina's defender Juan Foyth during their International Friendly football match at the Martinez Valero stadium in Elche, on October...

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

