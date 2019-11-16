'Inexcusable': Tottenham's Juan Foyth slammed on Twitter

The Tottenham Hotspur defender is being slammed on social media.

Tottenham Hotspur defender Juan Foyth is a lucky boy.

Despite not featuring heavily for Spurs this season, the 21-year-old, who has 20 minutes of Premier League action this season, was called up to the latest Argentina squad.

The South Americans edged out Brazil 1-0 on Friday courtesy of a goal from Lionel Messi on his international return.

But if not for a missed penalty from Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus, it may not have been a victory at all.

That's because the Tottenham centre-back was complicit in the penalty being awarded after trying a suicidal drag-back in his box, before being dispossessed.

Foyth, an £8 million signing in 2017 [The Daily Mail], has directly conceded silly penalties for the North Londoners, especially last season.

Here's how Tottenham fans reacted to his error on Friday:

All I can focus on is Foyth losing the ball in the penalty area ffs. This guy will actually never learn it’s unbelievable. https://t.co/3By9R73BIh — Eric (@PrimeSkippyV2) November 15, 2019

Yeah it’s so poor. He did it against Dortmund last season. Really needs to learn from it — Zidan (@zidanthfc) November 15, 2019

Apart from Foyth trying a cruyff turn in his own 6 yard box that led to a penalty (missed) he’s been very good. Totally shut down Willian. Lo Celso been quiet but stuck out on left wing not ideal. Great game though — TAS⚽️ (@coys100) November 15, 2019

That’s basically Aurier, Foyth isn’t good enough — Christ (@CestChrist) November 15, 2019

Apart from pushing the self-destruct button he did a great job. Inexcusable mistake — Josh F (@J50SHF) November 16, 2019

Foyth tried dribbling on the edge of his own box, lost the ball which lead to a penalty, but Jesus missed. — Harsh Mishra (@SimplyWink) November 15, 2019

Foyth tried to dribble the ball showboat style out of his own box before losing it & leading up to the penalty.. — ferndogger (@ferndogger1) November 15, 2019

Foyth showing exactly why he doesn’t start for Spurs. What was he thinking with trying to pull off those moves in his own box — Josh F (@J50SHF) November 16, 2019

Foyth is young but, even still, these are mistakes that he should not be making at this level, especially in a game against Brazil.

There might be a reason as to why Mauricio Pochettino has given him less than half-an-hour of Premier League action this season and it's probably because he's unpredictable, as proven once again. The promise and talent is there, but the maturity and sensibility evidently isn't just yet.