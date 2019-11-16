Illan Meslier sends message to Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa

Illan Meslier hasn't kicked a ball in Leeds United's first team yet.

Illan Meslier has told Goal.com that he's ready for his Leeds United debut when Marcelo Bielsa needs him.

The French goalkeeper signed for Leeds on a season-long loan from Lorient this past summer but is yet to play a single minute of Championship football under Bielsa.

In addition to that, the 19-year-old hasn't even played in either of the Whites' two League Cup outings this season.

Kiko Casilla is ahead of him in the pecking order at Elland Road, but the veteran Spaniard, a three-time Champions League winner at Real Madrid, is facing the prospect of a lengthy suspension.

And Meslier is adamant that he's champing at the bit if that proves to be the case.

He told Goal.com: "I am gaining strength in this new club, with a new staff, and I am ready to play at any time if there is a suspension or an injury.

"It will be up to me to seize the opportunities and afterwards, it is the coach who will decide."

The France Under-20 international has received rave reviews for his performances at Under-23 level earlier in the campaign.

But senior football is obviously a level above anything that he's used to in England, even if he was a first-team player in Ligue 2.

Last season, he started 28 games in the second tier of French football.