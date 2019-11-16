Quick links

Leeds United

Championship

Illan Meslier raves about Leeds United teammate Ben White

Subhankar Mondal
Leeds United's Kiko Casilla celebrates after the match with Ben White
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ben White joined Leeds United on loan in the summer transfer window.

Ben White of Leeds United

Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier has told Goal.com that his teammate Ben White is “unbelievable”.

Central defender White, 22, joined Championship club Leeds on loan from Premier League outfit Brighton and Hove Albion in the summer transfer window.

Meslier also moved to the Whites in the summer transfer window, with the 19-year-old goalkeeper joining on loan from French club Lorient.

 

Meslier told Goal.com about White: “He’s unbelievable. He's off to a good start to the season.

“Last year I think he was in League One. This is his first year in the Championship and he's shown he's at that level. Brighton has a very good player on its hands.”

Leeds United's Illan Meslier during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Nottingham Forest at Elland Road on August 10, 2019 in Leeds, England.

Good signing for Leeds United

White did not have any experience of playing in the Championship before he joined Leeds on loan from Brighton in the summer transfer window.

There would have been some doubts over the defender, but the 22-year-old has been superb for Marcelo Bielsa’s side and has taken to the Championship like a duck to water.

The 22-year-old, who can also operate as a right-back, is a regular for the Whites, and he can and will get better in the coming weeks and months.

Leeds are aiming to finish in the top two of the Championship table this season and clinch automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Tom Barkhuizen of Preston North End and Ben White of Leeds United battle during the Sky Bet Championship match between Preston North End and Leeds United at Deepdale, Preston on Tuesday...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch