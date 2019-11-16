'Future superstar' Alex Kral shows why Everton and Newcastle reportedly want him

Premier League pair Everton and Newcastle United both reportedly want to sign Spartak Moscow's Czech Republic midfielder Alex Kral.

It’s been a long time since the Czech Republic could claim to have a genuinely world class footballer in their ranks.

But if Alex Kral continues his remarkable progression, one of the most complete midfielders in Europe could soon by plying his trade for a nation which gave us the likes of Tomas Rosicky and Pavel Nedved.

That Spartak Moscow midfielder came to the Czech’s rescue during Thursday’s clash with Kosovo, almost single handily securing their qualification for Euro 2020. Kral fired a stunning equaliser into the net late in the second-half and, just eight minutes later, set up the winning goal for one-time Sunderland defender Ondrej Celustka.

Not bad for a player more renowned for his ball-winning instincts, rather than his attacking output.

And it’s no wonder why Premier League clubs are flocking to Moscow to watch the poodle-haired youngster in action. Everton are very interested, according to ClubCall, while Newcastle United are also tracking a player who could be their most impressive all-action enforcer since the late, great Cheick Tiote was patrolling the Tyneside battleground.

Judging by the way Kral took the game by the scruff of the net and fired his country to success on Thursday night, bids could be on the way.

Alex Král got 2 special post-game shout outs from the stadium announcer & consequently the chanting fans.



Well deserved. He's been a real game-changer for the Czech NT since coming in this June. And if you criticized his final third influence, you can't even do that after today. pic.twitter.com/Gn9kT0AHKp — Czech Football (@czechfooty) November 14, 2019

Best player on the pitch by far, was best in the 1st half and no need to say what he did in the 2nd half — Boris Peresechensky (@BorisSFL) November 14, 2019

Every day I keep wondering why he left Slavia for Spartak... Amazing player and future superstar of the czech team — Aymeric Planson (@AymericPlanson) November 14, 2019

BRAVO TO THIS GUY! — виктор (@Viktor705) November 14, 2019

Kral is an amazing player... — Aymeric Planson (@AymericPlanson) November 14, 2019

The Czech Republic dominance eventually told as Jankto came to life with Kral so lively and Soucek solid whilst Krmencik looked dangerous and Ondrasek really made an impact as Muric kept Kosovo in it whilst Hadergjonaj worked tirelessly and Nuhiu made his presence felt #CZEKOS — JNSports (@JNSports1) November 14, 2019