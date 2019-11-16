Quick links

Everton

Newcastle United

Czech Republic

Premier League

'Future superstar' Alex Kral shows why Everton and Newcastle reportedly want him

Danny Owen
Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce celebrates after his side opened the scoring during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester United at St. James Park on...
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Premier League pair Everton and Newcastle United both reportedly want to sign Spartak Moscow's Czech Republic midfielder Alex Kral.

Czech Republic's midfielder Alex Kral celebrate scoring during the UEFA Euro 2020 Group A qualification football match between the Czech Republic and Kosovo in Plzen, Czech Republic on...

It’s been a long time since the Czech Republic could claim to have a genuinely world class footballer in their ranks.

But if Alex Kral continues his remarkable progression, one of the most complete midfielders in Europe could soon by plying his trade for a nation which gave us the likes of Tomas Rosicky and Pavel Nedved.

That Spartak Moscow midfielder came to the Czech’s rescue during Thursday’s clash with Kosovo, almost single handily securing their qualification for Euro 2020. Kral fired a stunning equaliser into the net late in the second-half and, just eight minutes later, set up the winning goal for one-time Sunderland defender Ondrej Celustka.

Alex Kral (C) of the Czech Republic celebrates with teammates after scoring the equalizer during the UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier between Czech Republic and Kosovo on November 14, 2019 at...

Not bad for a player more renowned for his ball-winning instincts, rather than his attacking output.

And it’s no wonder why Premier League clubs are flocking to Moscow to watch the poodle-haired youngster in action. Everton are very interested, according to ClubCall, while Newcastle United are also tracking a player who could be their most impressive all-action enforcer since the late, great Cheick Tiote was patrolling the Tyneside battleground.

Judging by the way Kral took the game by the scruff of the net and fired his country to success on Thursday night, bids could be on the way.

Alex Kral of Czech Republic kicks the ball during the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier between Montenegro and Czech Republic at Podgorica City Stadium on September 10, 2019 in Podgorica,...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for NEWCASTLE UNITED team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch