Fans urge Giovani Lo Celso to bring Paulo Dybala to Tottenham Hotspur

(L-R) Gaston Gimenez, Leandro Paredes, Paulo Dybala, Franco Vazquez, Giovani Lo Celso, Juan Marcos Foyth, Renzo Saravia and Angel Correa of Argentina sing the national anthem prior a...
Tottenham Hotspur reportedly wanted Paulo Dybala in the summer transfer window.

Argentina's midfielder Giovani Lo Celso (R) and forward Paulo Dybala chat during a training session of the national team in Ezeiza, Buenos Aires, on June 5, 2019, ahead of the Copa America...

Tottenham Hotspur fans have urged Giovani Lo Celso on Twitter to convince Juventus star Paulo Dybala to join the North London outfit.

Dybala, who can operate as a forward or as an attacking midfielder, celebrated his 26th birthday on Friday.

The 26-year-old is on international duty with Argentina, and so is Lo Celso, who joined Tottenham on loan from Real Betis in the summer transfer window.

 

The 23-year-old midfielder posted a message and photo with Dybala regarding his birthday on Instagram, and Tottenham fans have responded to it by urging the Argentina international to convince the Juventus star to switch to the Premier League club, as shown in the posts on Twitter below.

According to The Independent, Tottenham wanted to sign Dybala from Juventus in the summer transfer window.

The Daily Star has claimed that Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino wants the club to make a move for the 26-year-old in the January transfer window.

Argentina's football team forward Paulo Dybala (C) gestures next to midfielder Giovani Lo Celso (L) and forward Sergio Aguero (R) during a training session in Ezeiza, Buenos Aires on May...

Meanwhile, Tottenham striker and England national team captain Harry Kane has given his take on the Three Lions’ fans booing Liverpool central defender Joe Gomez against Montenegro at Wembley Stadium in London on Thursday.

Kane told BBC Sport: "I find it really confusing why he was booed. I don't think any player should be booed so hopefully it won't happen to Joe or Raheem if they play [against Kosovo] Sunday."

England Manager Gareth Southgate alongside Joe Gomez during the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier between England and Montenegro at Wembley Stadium on November 14, 2019 in London, England.

