Fans urge Giovani Lo Celso to bring Paulo Dybala to Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur reportedly wanted Paulo Dybala in the summer transfer window.

Tottenham Hotspur fans have urged Giovani Lo Celso on Twitter to convince Juventus star Paulo Dybala to join the North London outfit.

Dybala, who can operate as a forward or as an attacking midfielder, celebrated his 26th birthday on Friday.

The 26-year-old is on international duty with Argentina, and so is Lo Celso, who joined Tottenham on loan from Real Betis in the summer transfer window.

The 23-year-old midfielder posted a message and photo with Dybala regarding his birthday on Instagram, and Tottenham fans have responded to it by urging the Argentina international to convince the Juventus star to switch to the Premier League club, as shown in the posts on Twitter below.

According to The Independent, Tottenham wanted to sign Dybala from Juventus in the summer transfer window.

The Daily Star has claimed that Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino wants the club to make a move for the 26-year-old in the January transfer window.

I would be very happy if this guy joins, but i fear he will be very important in Sarri's line ups now that Huguain and Ronaldo are aging — Samuel Wilson (@_lovernyo) November 14, 2019

When agent Coco is out injured, agent Gio steps in. Get him, boys! — Henrik Löfgren (@HenrikLfgren) November 14, 2019

What an attacking mid field we would have — William Waite (@william_waite) November 16, 2019

Bring him home GIO — Rio Harper (@RioHarp99) November 14, 2019

Dybala to spurs too — Glenn (@Glenn69492830) November 15, 2019

Smuggle him in your suitcase Gio. — Toby O'Neill (@ONeillToby) November 15, 2019

Maybe he’s putting a word in — Ross Paul (@rosspb) November 14, 2019

