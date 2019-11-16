Fans react to Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack’s Scotland display today

Glasgow Rangers star Ryan Jack was in action for Scotland this afternoon.

Ryan Jack of Rangers

Some fans of Celtic and other rival clubs have criticised Rangers defensive midfielder Ryan Jack for his performance for Scotland against Cyprus.

Jack, who is an important player for Rangers, was in action for Scotland in Euro 2020 Group I qualifier against Cyprus away from home on Saturday afternoon.

Subscribe

The 27-year-old defensive midfielder started the match and played for the entire 90 minutes.

The former Aberdeen star played alongside Celtic star Callum McGregor in the middle of the park.

Jack has been playing well for Rangers this season, and the defensive midfielder produced a disciplined display in the middle of the park for Scotland.

While some Rangers fans were impressed with the display produced by Jack, some supporters of Celtic and other rival clubs were not.

Below are some of the best comments:

Aye, McGregor must be jealous of witnessing a far superior footballer — RB (@RoyalBlue1872) November 16, 2019

Hopefully Ryan jack retirees from international football it’s a waste of time — stuart orr (@stuartorr11) November 16, 2019

Is Ryan Jack on the pitch. Not sure I've heard his name mentioned the whole game — Mick (@spikeybhoy) November 16, 2019

I think you’re being harsh on McGregor there. I know Ryan Jack has been performing brilliantly and McGregor might not be at that level but he’s still developing. McGregor has the opportunity to learn from Jack in the Scotland setup so it might even improve him as a player. — Billy (@BillyPTSD) November 16, 2019

Agree about gulf in class, be hard for McGregor to keep up with jack what with jack being a level or 5 in class above him — Gersfan46 (@gersfan46) November 16, 2019

He literally just was involved in the play the led to the goal — James (@Ge55ard1) November 16, 2019

Ryan jack even touched the ball ? — Cammy McManus- (@cam_dawg2020) November 16, 2019

Ryan jack playing an Barry Ferguson masterclass,every ball sideways or backwards weakest link!in an already under strength Scotland team,not good enough! — Paul thomson (@tomo196514) November 16, 2019

Nice to see Ryan Jack trying to keep a hold of the ball just keeps one touch passing it 20 yards to a marked man — Gary McDonald (@GazzMc93) November 16, 2019

@ClydeSSB I would hook Ryan Jack off at half time he’s a liability and Naismith another waste of space. — John Mcilvanney (@johnmcilvanney) November 16, 2019

Ryan Jack never passes the ball forward. Get in the bin — Andra (@AndyBozzie) November 16, 2019

Win for Scotland

Scotland got the better of Cyrus 2-1, thanks to goals from Celtic star Ryan Christie and Aston Villa ace John McGinn.

Over the course of the 90 minutes, Scotland had 42% of the possession, took eight shots of which four were on target, and earned eight corners, according to BBC Sport.