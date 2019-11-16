Quick links

Fans react to Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack’s Scotland display today

Glasgow Rangers' Connor Goldson, James Tavernier &amp; Ryan Jack during the UEFA Europa League Group G match between Glasgow Rangers and FC Porto at Ibrox Park, Glasgow on Thursday 7th...
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Glasgow Rangers star Ryan Jack was in action for Scotland this afternoon.

Ryan Jack of Glasgow Rangers during the UEFA Europa League Group G match between Glasgow Rangers and FC Porto at Ibrox Park, Glasgow on Thursday 7th November 2019.Ryan Jack of Rangers

Some fans of Celtic and other rival clubs have criticised Rangers defensive midfielder Ryan Jack for his performance for Scotland against Cyprus.

Jack, who is an important player for Rangers, was in action for Scotland in Euro 2020 Group I qualifier against Cyprus away from home on Saturday afternoon.

The 27-year-old defensive midfielder started the match and played for the entire 90 minutes.

The former Aberdeen star played alongside Celtic star Callum McGregor in the middle of the park.

Jack has been playing well for Rangers this season, and the defensive midfielder produced a disciplined display in the middle of the park for Scotland.

While some Rangers fans were impressed with the display produced by Jack, some supporters of Celtic and other rival clubs were not.

Below are some of the best comments:

 

Win for Scotland

Scotland got the better of Cyrus 2-1, thanks to goals from Celtic star Ryan Christie and Aston Villa ace John McGinn.

Over the course of the 90 minutes, Scotland had 42% of the possession, took eight shots of which four were on target, and earned eight corners, according to BBC Sport.

Ryan Jack of Rangers FC celebrates victory during the UEFA Europa League group G match between Rangers FC and FC Porto at Ibrox Stadium on November 07, 2019 in Glasgow, United Kingdom.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

