Fans react to Chelsea-owned Ethan Ampadu’s Wales display

Ethan Ampadu, on loan at RB Leipzig from Chelsea, was in action for Wales this evening.

Ethan Ampadu has been struggling for playing time at his loan club RB Leipzig so far this season, but the Chelsea-owned teenager was in action for Wales this evening.

The 19-year-old, who can operate as a central defender or as a defensive midfielder and is on loan at Leipzig from Chelsea, played for Wales in their Euro 2020 Group E qualifier against Azerbaijan away from home on Saturday evening.

The teenager started the match and played for 87 minutes, as the visiting team won 2-0.

 

The former Exeter City youngster earned a yellow card and did look like he could get another caution, but he was very good in the middle of the park, worked hard, and did not shy away from making challenges and from going for the ball.

Ampadu has played just 48 minutes in the Bundesliga for RB Leipzig and has made one substitute appearance in the DFB Pokal so far this season, according to WhoScored.

Some Chelsea and Wales fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Ampadu this evening.

Below are some of the best comments:

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

