Fans react to Chelsea-owned Ethan Ampadu’s Wales display

Ethan Ampadu has been struggling for playing time at his loan club RB Leipzig so far this season, but the Chelsea-owned teenager was in action for Wales this evening.

The 19-year-old, who can operate as a central defender or as a defensive midfielder and is on loan at Leipzig from Chelsea, played for Wales in their Euro 2020 Group E qualifier against Azerbaijan away from home on Saturday evening.

The teenager started the match and played for 87 minutes, as the visiting team won 2-0.

The former Exeter City youngster earned a yellow card and did look like he could get another caution, but he was very good in the middle of the park, worked hard, and did not shy away from making challenges and from going for the ball.

Ampadu has played just 48 minutes in the Bundesliga for RB Leipzig and has made one substitute appearance in the DFB Pokal so far this season, according to WhoScored.

Wales have played some really nice football so far against Azerbaijan, with Ampadu at the heart of it every time.



The style of football has been a complete contrast to previous qualifiers under Giggs. — Tomas Black (@TomasblackCFC) November 16, 2019

Yeah he can often act before he thinks. Shame — Annette Smith (@moosecatear) November 16, 2019

I'm not sure how I feel about Ethan Ampadu. Bit too negative. Long way off the finished article. #wales — Luke Morgan (@lllukemmmorgan) November 16, 2019

Ampadu plays a certain way and it’s difficult to change that. But he needs to keep his head second half. Hopefully Giggs brings Bale off on about 60min if/when we get a 3rd. Can’t complain - very comfortable 1st half. — Lee VB (@LeeVanBaaren) November 16, 2019

yep potential Chelsea Captain, he can be hard but really soft & composed on the ball.. We're hideously sleeping on Ampadu, Reece could be the best RB in the world in a few years, Ampadu for me is Maldini+Baresi rolled into one. — 3MR (@3rdManRun) November 16, 2019

Ampadu is so important to this welsh team now — NiallEdwards! (@NiallTEdwards) November 16, 2019

Ampadu’s football brain is levels above anyone’s on that pitch. You wouldn’t think he’s still only a teen #AZEWAL — ⌡. (@iamJermaineP) November 16, 2019

Love watching Ampadu play for Wales. Very easy to forget he’s only 19 when you watch the way he commands other players around him. #AZEWAL — super Sol (@blxebirds) November 16, 2019

Him and Ampadu as a double pivot have been beautiful tonight — Spirit of Glyndwr (@spiritofglyndwr) November 16, 2019

Superb 1st half by Ethan Ampadu (even though booked for making no contact with the diving Nazarov) as Wales go into the break 2-0 up in Baku v Azerbaijan #CFCLoanArmy #CFC #Wales #UefaEuroQualifiers — Steve Palmer (@SteveP37) November 16, 2019

Decent first half. Ampadu and Morrell have been quality in centre midfield. Breaking up play nicely and keeping possession. — Mark Saunders (@mrksndrs) November 16, 2019

Ampadu in headless chicken mode a lot of that half. Needs to just settle down, sit in and protect the centre backs. #AZEWAL #WalesAway



* and not get sent off! — Rich Olyott (@vbrich) November 16, 2019

I love seeing Ethan Ampadu playing a Wales kit he always gives his all I love it — Rhys (@rhyswills26) November 16, 2019

He looks like he improved despite the lack of game time, particularly his passing. He’ll grow into his body but he’s already looking more ´adult’. We need backup at DM tbf, but a Championship loan could do wonders for him too. — Sabrina (@StuffSabSays) November 16, 2019