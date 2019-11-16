Chris Sutton comments on Rangers winger Ryan Kent

Ryan Kent joined Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers on a permanent contract in the summer transfer window.

Ryan Kent of Rangers



Chris Sutton has given his take on Rangers winger Ryan Kent in The Daily Record.

The former Celtic striker believes that Kent is not at the same level for Rangers this season as he was during the 2018-19 campaign.

Sutton, who now works as a pundit for BBC Sport and BT Sport, has suggested that the former Liverpool winger will be an important player for Rangers against Celtic next month.

Steven Gerrard’s side will take Neil Lennon’s team in the Scottish League Cup final on December 8.

Sutton wrote in The Daily Record: “Ryan Kent is getting up to speed. He’s not quite at the level of last season but to be fair to him he had a turbulent pre-season in terms of his future being up in the air and then he pulled his hamstring early on at Rangers.

“These extra few weeks will have done him in good in terms of getting up to speed from a Rangers points of view with the countdown to the cup final well and truly on.”

Important player for Rangers

Kent was brilliant for Rangers during his loan spell at Ibrox last season, and there was no surprise that the Gers spent £7 million in transfer fees to sign the 23-year-old from Liverpool in the summer transfer window, as reported on BBC Sport.

Injuries have impeded the winger this season, but when fit and available, the Englishman is an asset for Rangers, and he will be massive against bitter Old Firm rivals Celtic next month.