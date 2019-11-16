Quick links

Rangers

Scottish League Cup

Chris Sutton comments on Rangers winger Ryan Kent

Subhankar Mondal
Pundit and ex-Celtic player Chris Sutton looks on prior to the Betfred Cup Final between Celtic and Aberdeen at Hampden Park on December 2, 2018 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ryan Kent joined Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers on a permanent contract in the summer transfer window.

Rangers' English midfielder Ryan Kent controls the ball during the UEFA Europa League Group G football match between Rangers and Porto at Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow, Scotland on November 7,...Ryan Kent of Rangers

Chris Sutton has given his take on Rangers winger Ryan Kent in The Daily Record.

The former Celtic striker believes that Kent is not at the same level for Rangers this season as he was during the 2018-19 campaign.

Subscribe

Sutton, who now works as a pundit for BBC Sport and BT Sport, has suggested that the former Liverpool winger will be an important player for Rangers against Celtic next month.

Steven Gerrard’s side will take Neil Lennon’s team in the Scottish League Cup final on December 8.

 

Sutton wrote in The Daily Record: “Ryan Kent is getting up to speed. He’s not quite at the level of last season but to be fair to him he had a turbulent pre-season in terms of his future being up in the air and then he pulled his hamstring early on at Rangers.

“These extra few weeks will have done him in good in terms of getting up to speed from a Rangers points of view with the countdown to the cup final well and truly on.”

Rangers' English midfielder Ryan Kent chases the ball during the UEFA Europa League Group G football match between Rangers and Porto at Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow, Scotland on November 7,...

Important player for Rangers

Kent was brilliant for Rangers during his loan spell at Ibrox last season, and there was no surprise that the Gers spent £7 million in transfer fees to sign the 23-year-old from Liverpool in the summer transfer window, as reported on BBC Sport.

Injuries have impeded the winger this season, but when fit and available, the Englishman is an asset for Rangers, and he will be massive against bitter Old Firm rivals Celtic next month.

Pundit and ex-Celtic player Chris Sutton looks on prior to the Betfred Cup Final between Celtic and Aberdeen at Hampden Park on December 2, 2018 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch