Chris Sutton comments on Celtic duo Jeremie Frimpong and Hatem Abd Elhamed

Hatem Abd Elhamed will reportedly miss Celtic’s Scottish League Cup final against Rangers.

Chris Sutton has suggested in The Daily Record that Celtic right-back Jeremie Frimpong has not been tested defensively.

The former Celtic striker, who now works as a pundit for BBC Sport and BT Sport, made the comments in the wake of the injury suffered by Hatem Abd Elhamed which will see him miss the match against Rangers next month.

According to The Scottish Sun, the 28-year-old right-back is on the sidelines at the moment with a groin injury and will not recover in time for the Scottish League Cup final against Rangers next month.

Jeremie Frimpong and Moritz Bauer - signed on loan from Stoke City - are the other two options at right-back.

Sutton has praised Elhamed and believes that Celtic fans were wrong about him, and he has suggested that 18-year-old right-back Frimpong has not been defensively tested yet.

Sutton wrote in The Daily Record: "It was always going to be a tough task to replace Mikael Lustig and he’s a signing, for a fee of around just £1.6 million, who has made a seamless transition and been so impressive, really.

“Supporters aren’t slow to judge and the news of his arrival was hardly greeted with great enthusiasm from a lot of Celtic fans and it was only because of his track record.

“But as is the case at any club you have to prove yourself and it’s still pretty early days so let’s not get carried away. Elhamed, though, has certainly proved his versatility as he can play at right back or centre half and it looks a good piece of business.”

Sutton added: “You’d think professional football was quite an easy game the way youngster Frimpong has started his career in a Celtic jersey with really good attacking intent but we haven’t seen him seriously tested defensively."

Successful season

Celtic have already booked their place in the knockout rounds of the Europa League and are favourites to win the Scottish Premiership title this season.

Having won the domestic treble in Scotland for the past three seasons, the Hoops will be confident of making it four in a row.