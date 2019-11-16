Celtic fans react to John McGinn display for Scotland today

Celtic reportedly wanted John McGinn before he joined Aston Villa from Hibernian.

Some Celtic fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn for Scotland on Saturday afternoon.

McGinn was in action for Scotland in their Euro 2020 Group I qualifier against Cyprus away from home.

The 25-year-old midfielder played well for the national team and also scored the winning goal in the 2-1 victory.

The former Hibernian star played behind Steven Naismith, worked hard, closes down opposition defenders, and was a creative spark.

Some Celtic fans were impressed with the display produced by McGinn, and they seem to regret that the Glasgow giants did not sign the midfielder when they had the chance to.

According to The Daily Record, Celtic wanted to sign McGinn back in the summer of 2018 when Brendan Rodgers - now in charge of Leicester City in the Premier League - was the manager of the Hoops, but he moved to Villa from Hibernian for a transfer fee reported by The Times to be worth £2.75 million.

In June 2019, The Sun claimed that Manchester United were looking at the midfielder, who is valued at £50 million by Villa.

John McGinn has been involved in seven goals in his last six appearances for Scotland (5 goals, 2 assists).



Would have absolutely loved to have seen him in a Celtic shirt. pic.twitter.com/qI8GnnQFGi — Celtic1967.com (@Celtic1967_com) November 16, 2019

Both players are v.good. Mcginn has a better all round game whilst Christie has a wee bit guile about him.



If I had to choose it would be Mcginn. — Kevin (@YerMaWantsIndy) November 16, 2019

Why the feck did we not just pay the money to Hibs for John McGinn. The boys a teriffic player & even a blind man should be able to see that. — Imperial Masters, No More. (@JohnCoy29071630) November 16, 2019

JOHN McGINN..who plays every week for Villa and never fails scotland: though wish he had come to Celtic. — HEANOR SUPPORTERS (@UltrasHeanor) November 16, 2019

Can't defend Celtic in this one. Hibs had an asking price and we stalled and stalled, offering pennies then Villa paid it straight away. Penny penching led us to lose McGinn. Don't think he would've became the player he is with us though. Wouldn't get as much gametime — Ryan S (@Rryanmccrone) November 16, 2019