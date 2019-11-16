Quick links

Celtic

Aston Villa

Scotland

Scottish Premiership

Premier League

Celtic fans react to John McGinn display for Scotland today

Subhankar Mondal
John McGinn of Aston Villa warms up prior to the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Aston Villa at Molineux on November 10, 2019 in Wolverhampton, United Kingdom.
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Celtic reportedly wanted John McGinn before he joined Aston Villa from Hibernian.

John McGinn of Aston Villa in action during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Aston Villa at Molineux on November 10, 2019 in Wolverhampton, United Kingdom.

Some Celtic fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn for Scotland on Saturday afternoon.

McGinn was in action for Scotland in their Euro 2020 Group I qualifier against Cyprus away from home.

Subscribe

The 25-year-old midfielder played well for the national team and also scored the winning goal in the 2-1 victory.

The former Hibernian star played behind Steven Naismith, worked hard, closes down opposition defenders, and was a creative spark.

 

Some Celtic fans were impressed with the display produced by McGinn, and they seem to regret that the Glasgow giants did not sign the midfielder when they had the chance to.

According to The Daily Record, Celtic wanted to sign McGinn back in the summer of 2018 when Brendan Rodgers - now in charge of Leicester City in the Premier League - was the manager of the Hoops, but he moved to Villa from Hibernian for a transfer fee reported by The Times to be worth £2.75 million.

In June 2019, The Sun claimed that Manchester United were looking at the midfielder, who is valued at £50 million by Villa.

John McGinn of Aston Villa in action during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Aston Villa at Molineux on November 10, 2019 in Wolverhampton, United Kingdom.

John McGinn of Aston Villa during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Aston Villa at Molineux on November 10, 2019 in Wolverhampton, United Kingdom.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for ASTON VILLA team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch