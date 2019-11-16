Bobby Duncan explains his Liverpool summer exit

Bobby Duncan left Liverpool for Fiorentina in the summer transfer window.

Bobby Duncan has suggested to Viola Nation that he wants to show the Liverpool fans just how good he is.

Duncan, who is Rangers manager and Reds legend Steven Gerrard’s cousin, joined Fiorentina from Liverpool in the summer transfer window for a fee reported by The Mirror to be worth £1.8 million.

The 18-year-old forward was highly rated in the Liverpool youth team, and, according to The Mirror, his move to the Italian club was “controversial”.

The teenager has explained his decision to leave the Reds and join Fiorentina in the summer transfer window.

Duncan told Viola Nation: “It was a difficult decision to be honest. I was in a difficult moment at that time. Something was missing. It wasn’t over money. It wasn’t over anything else other than I want to play first team football soon. Liverpool has Mohamed Salah, Firmino, Mane, Brewster. That front three is the best front three in the world.

“It was hard to knock them down. In my mind I thought I would go and play abroad. Serie A is just below the Premier League. I wanted to make a name for myself, show the Liverpool and Fiorentina fans who I am. I always loved Liverpool, but my love now is to the Fiorentina fans.

“I need to repay them for showing me the love since I arrived. Leaving Liverpool was a difficult decision. I was only there for a year, but I didn’t see the path forward for me there.”

One of the future

Duncan is a very talented and promising young forward, but it was going to be hard for the 18-year-old to break into the Liverpool first team due the quality of the Reds’ attack.

Fiorentina are a massive club, and the 18-year-old could be a key player for the first team in the coming years.

If the forward works hard and continues to develop and progress, then he could be a global star in the coming years.