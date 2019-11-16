Quick links

Arsenal fans respond to Granit Xhaka’s Instagram post

Subhankar Mondal
Granit Xhaka is out of favour at Unai Emery’s Arsenal at the moment.

Arsenal fans have responded to Granit Xhaka’s post on social media which seems to be a dig at the Gunners.

Xhaka is on international duty with Switzerland at the moment and played against Georgia in their Euro 2020 Group D qualifier on Friday evening.

The 27-year-old midfielder was pleased to have been back on the football pitch, and after the 1-0 win, he posted the following message on Instagram.

 

The post reads, when translated: "Happiness is when you are satisfied with yourself and don't need the confirmation of others.”

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Glück ist, wenn du mit dir selbst zufrieden bist und dafür nicht die Bestätigung anderer brauchst.

A post shared by Granit Xhaka (@granitxhaka) on

It seems to be a dig at Arsenal, with the former Basel star having not played for the Gunners since he hit out at the Emirates Stadium faithful during the Premier League game against Crystal Palace in October.

Xhaka is no longer the Arsenal captain, with Newcastle United and AC Milan interested in the Switzerland international, according to The Mirror.

The midfielder has been on the books of the Gunners since the summer of 2016 when he joined from German club Borussia Monchengladbach for a transfer fee reported by The Daily Mail to be worth £35 million.

Arsenal fans have responded to Xhaka’s post, and they are not too impressed.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

