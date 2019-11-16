Arsenal fans respond to Granit Xhaka’s Instagram post

Granit Xhaka is out of favour at Unai Emery’s Arsenal at the moment.

Arsenal fans have responded to Granit Xhaka’s post on social media which seems to be a dig at the Gunners.

Xhaka is on international duty with Switzerland at the moment and played against Georgia in their Euro 2020 Group D qualifier on Friday evening.

The 27-year-old midfielder was pleased to have been back on the football pitch, and after the 1-0 win, he posted the following message on Instagram.

The post reads, when translated: "Happiness is when you are satisfied with yourself and don't need the confirmation of others.”

It seems to be a dig at Arsenal, with the former Basel star having not played for the Gunners since he hit out at the Emirates Stadium faithful during the Premier League game against Crystal Palace in October.

Xhaka is no longer the Arsenal captain, with Newcastle United and AC Milan interested in the Switzerland international, according to The Mirror.

The midfielder has been on the books of the Gunners since the summer of 2016 when he joined from German club Borussia Monchengladbach for a transfer fee reported by The Daily Mail to be worth £35 million.

Arsenal fans have responded to Xhaka’s post, and they are not too impressed.

