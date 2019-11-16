'£25m starting point': Nottingham Forest fans send Everton a Matty Cash warning

Premier League trio Everton, Southampton and Crystal Palace reportedly want to sign Matty Cash from Championship high-flyers Forest.

Nottingham Forest fans are already counting down the seconds until the January transfer window slams shut.

The East Midland giants are dreaming of a long-awaited return to the Premier League after two decades out of the big time but, if they are to avoid falling short in heartbreaking fashion, popular manager Sabri Lamouchi needs to keep his tight-knit squad together.

So reports that Matty Cash has caught the eye of not one, not two, but three Premier League sides are far from welcome at the City Ground.

The Sun (15 November, page 74) reports that Crystal Palace and Southampton are keen on the Slough-born 22-year-old while Everton are apparently lining up a £12 million bid, having been impressed by Cash’s energy and adaptability.

Now, Forest have a habit of selling their best academy graduates. Jamaal Lascelles, Karl Darlow, Ben Osborn and Oliver Burke have all left the club in recent seasons before coming close to fulfilling their potential. But with promotion in their sights, it’s time to put the barricades up.

Cash has been a revelation since being transformed from a winger into an explosive right-back and a January exit doesn’t bare thinking about.

£25million starting point! — Hawkoseels (@hawkoseels) November 15, 2019

If Everton come for Cash in January, I’ll handcuff us both to the Miracle Men gates,Extinction Rebellion style in the City Ground car park. — Silverdale Appreciation Society (@dalesilvermate) November 15, 2019

12mill for Cash? Adam Webster went for 25 ffs.... #nffc — Shaun (@lostsi7ver) November 15, 2019

12m for Matty Cash?I'm presuming that's just for his one leg #nffc — Nick Roberts (@NoddyRoberts1) November 15, 2019

They can do one!!!! Matty Cash is worth double that. #nffc — Froggy (@froggy_notts) November 15, 2019

#NFFC If Forest do sell Matty Cash 12 million is not going to cut it. You're trying to sign prime Cafu on a Tony Hibbert budget. — Lee (@EquippedCafe) November 15, 2019