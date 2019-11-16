Quick links

'£25m starting point': Nottingham Forest fans send Everton a Matty Cash warning

Danny Owen
Everton manager Marco Silva
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Premier League trio Everton, Southampton and Crystal Palace reportedly want to sign Matty Cash from Championship high-flyers Forest.

Nottingham Forest fans sing after the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Derby County at City Ground on March 11, 2018 in Nottingham, England.

Nottingham Forest fans are already counting down the seconds until the January transfer window slams shut.

The East Midland giants are dreaming of a long-awaited return to the Premier League after two decades out of the big time but, if they are to avoid falling short in heartbreaking fashion, popular manager Sabri Lamouchi needs to keep his tight-knit squad together.

So reports that Matty Cash has caught the eye of not one, not two, but three Premier League sides are far from welcome at the City Ground.

Matty Cash (11) of Nottingham Forest during the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Derby County at the City Ground, Nottingham on Saturday 9th November 2019.

The Sun (15 November, page 74) reports that Crystal Palace and Southampton are keen on the Slough-born 22-year-old while Everton are apparently lining up a £12 million bid, having been impressed by Cash’s energy and adaptability.

Now, Forest have a habit of selling their best academy graduates. Jamaal Lascelles, Karl Darlow, Ben Osborn and Oliver Burke have all left the club in recent seasons before coming close to fulfilling their potential. But with promotion in their sights, it’s time to put the barricades up.

Cash has been a revelation since being transformed from a winger into an explosive right-back and a January exit doesn’t bare thinking about.

Matty Cash of Nottingham Forest during the Sky Bet Championship match at City Ground on January 26, 2019 in Nottingham, England.

 

Danny Owen

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

