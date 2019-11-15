Wolves fans react as Diogo Jota finally makes Portugal debut

The Wolverhampton Wanderers star is currently away from Molineux on international duty and replaced Cristiano Ronaldo in yesterday's game.

A number of Wolverhampton Wanderers fans have been commenting on Twitter about Diogo Jota making his Portugal senior debut last night in Euro 2020 qualifying.

The Wolves ace came on in the 84th minute for Cristiano Ronaldo, who had helped their nation to a 6-0 win over Lithuania thanks to another impressive hat-trick.

Jota became the 41st player to make his Portugal debut under coach Fernando Santos (UEFA website) and the 22-year-old's entrance meant four Wolves players were on the pitch - Jota, Rui Patricio, Joao Moutinho and Ruben Neves.

The Molineux man had been in and around the national setup for about a year and, after finally making his debut, plenty of old gold faithful took to social media to show their delight:

Awesome to see all 4 on together! — Sam Walden (@PhoenixHotS) 14 November 2019

On for Ronaldo too, great moment for him! — Matt Cowley (@matt_cowley) 14 November 2019

Well deserved what a future to come — DAVID TAYLOR (@brian312891) 15 November 2019

Superior striker replaces Ronaldo — Adama Traoré (@AdamaBinLaden_) 14 November 2019

Took bloody long enough! — SiobhanC1 (@SiobhanC1) 14 November 2019

And now Diogo Jota comes on for Cristiano Ronaldo, pinch me! #WWFC — Jake Longworth (@JakeLongworth) 14 November 2019

Now sign Ruben Dias so we have five — joey (@fatalmango) 14 November 2019

Our Iberian ninja gets his first of many caps... @JonnyOtto19 same with Spain .. @AdamaTrd37 next .. #wwfc with Nuno is a club where young talent come, improve & progress .. now one of the top clubs of choice to the best young talent — Rob (@ggRobL) 14 November 2019

So proud of my Babbies. Come on you Wolves. Great result for Portugal, fantastic hat-trick for our new player, Mr Ronaldo.. We should be so lucky, lol. — Chrissycrowe (@Chrissycrowe1) 14 November 2019

Good to see Diogo Jota get his first minutes — Nathan Motz (@nathanmotz) 14 November 2019

Ronaldo scored an early penalty before curling in a second, and Pizzi, Goncalo Paciencia and Bernardo Silva then scored before the latter set up Ronaldo for his third.

Defending European champions Portugal will qualify for next summer's championships if they beat Luxembourg on Sunday.

Jota, who has been with Wolves since 2017 and on their books since 2018, has made 18 appearances for the Molineux side this term, scoring four goals and registering five assists, according to Transfermarkt.