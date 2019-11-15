Quick links

Wolves fans react as Diogo Jota finally makes Portugal debut

Giuseppe Labellarte
Diogo Jota of Portugal and Wolverhampton in action during the UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier match between Portugal and Lithuania at Estadio Algarve on November 14, 2019 in Faro, Portugal.
The Wolverhampton Wanderers star is currently away from Molineux on international duty and replaced Cristiano Ronaldo in yesterday's game.

A number of Wolverhampton Wanderers fans have been commenting on Twitter about Diogo Jota making his Portugal senior debut last night in Euro 2020 qualifying.

The Wolves ace came on in the 84th minute for Cristiano Ronaldo, who had helped their nation to a 6-0 win over Lithuania thanks to another impressive hat-trick.

 

Jota became the 41st player to make his Portugal debut under coach Fernando Santos (UEFA website) and the 22-year-old's entrance meant four Wolves players were on the pitch - Jota, Rui Patricio, Joao Moutinho and Ruben Neves.

The Molineux man had been in and around the national setup for about a year and, after finally making his debut, plenty of old gold faithful took to social media to show their delight:

Ronaldo scored an early penalty before curling in a second, and Pizzi, Goncalo Paciencia and Bernardo Silva then scored before the latter set up Ronaldo for his third.

Defending European champions Portugal will qualify for next summer's championships if they beat Luxembourg on Sunday.

Jota, who has been with Wolves since 2017 and on their books since 2018, has made 18 appearances for the Molineux side this term, scoring four goals and registering five assists, according to Transfermarkt.

