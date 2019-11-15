Why we love Disney Plus and Thrust - the new ‘Netflix and Chill’ but better!

Not many know the origins of “Netflix and chill”, yet ever since it was first uttered back in 2009 as a passing phrase on Twitter, it has been adopted into one of the most widely used bits of internet slang around.

And one of the most common dating activities, too.

Netflix surveyed couples this year and found that a third saw the streaming site as integral to their relationship. Although we're sure the term "dating" is very loosely used in this sense.

Now, with the new Disney Plus streaming site having launched on November 12th in select countries, it seems that now there’s room for a new phenomenon: Disney Plus and Thrust.

Here’s why everyone’s gone mad for the new streaming site and the activity du jour.

What is Disney Plus?

Disney’s answer to Netflix and Amazon Prime is their own streaming network, Disney Plus – styled Disney+.

It has all of the Disney back catalogue, from their original cartoons to more recent Pixar classics.

As Disney now own Marvel and Star Wars, all of those franchises will be available to watch on the new website too. Disney even own National Geographic, so there’s plenty of nature docs on there, as well as Fox’s shows such as The Simpsons and Malcolm in the Middle.

In its first day, Disney Plus had an insane 10 million sign ups!

We ain't Netflix and chillin anymore. Disney plus and THRUST — CloutGod69 (@_SobaMask) November 13, 2019

'Netflix and chill' is cancelled

Just three days into its release and Disney Plus has its users smitten.

Fans are stating on Twitter that Netflix is “dead,” and that Disney Plus is the new way forward. And it’s not just because of the Disney Plus and Thrust fad.

Considering their extensive catalogue of movies and TV shows, which are now exclusively on Disney Plus, it’s no surprise that they have gained a loyal fanbase quickly. It also is nearly half the price of Netflix, at just $7 per month.

Why we love Disney Plus and Thrust

When it comes to slang terminology, everyday humans have found the ability to become incredibly inventive. Whether you're a bricklayer by trade or office drone by nature, that hasn't stopped our 7.7 billion population from producing hilarious slang, memes and trends.

We love Disney Plus and Thrust because it takes "Netflix and Chill" and showcases the term for what it really means. Literally, there's no way to dress up 'Disney Plus and Thrust' without making a point about sex.

This is the age of "it is what it is" and Disney classics such as Fox and the Hound are nothing more than decent foreplay material.

y’all trynna “disney plus and thrust” while watching that’s so raven and in the middle all you gonna hear is pic.twitter.com/jgaDOt9LSK — raine (@raineraineh) November 14, 2019

Long game for the UK viewers

Disney Plus kicked off for US, Canada and the Netherlands on November 12th, leaving the rest of the world patiently awaiting its release.

And it’s going to be a long wait!

The UK won’t have access to Disney Plus until March 31st, 2020. This is because Disney was in a long and lucrative contract with Sky, which they can’t get out of until next year. It was a $1billion deal after all!

So, for the next few months, the rest of the world will just have to laugh along at all the Disney Plus and Thrust content without the actual fun of it.