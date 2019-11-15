Wayne Rooney's prediction about Harry Kane is looking more and more likely

Tottenham Hotspur star has a great chance of breaking Wayne Rooney's England record.

Ever since the moment Harry Kane scored on his England debut against Lithuania the Tottenham star was being tipped to become one of the country's great strikers.

Now it is very possible he becomes England's best ever goalscorer.

Kane was on target for England three times in the first half last night in a victory over Montenegro which confirmed qualification for Euro 2020.

He now has scored 31 goals and is closing in on Wayne Rooney's Three Lions record of 53.

Rooney predicted earlier this year that the Tottenham talisman would overtake him.

He told BBC Sport: "I look forward to presenting him with the trophy. I believe he will beat my goalscoring record."

Kane is already ahead of some big names in an England shirt including Alan Shearer and Nat Lofthouse.

The Spurs star is only 26-years-old and if he can stay fit, he looks highly likely to surpass Rooney at the rate he is going.

His next target is to pass Michael Owen who scored 40 England goals, but he should be wary too, as Owen was once expected to become the Three Lions' record goalscorer before trailing off in the second half of his career.