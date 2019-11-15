Victor Orta talks up Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani

Leeds owner comes in for praise from his right-hand man.

Andrea Radrizzani and Victor Orta seem joined at the hip at Leeds United.

Radrizzani hired Orta straight away after taking over and trusted the club's transfer recruitment to the Spaniard, despite a very patchy record at Middlesbrough.

The Leeds owner has stuck by Orta despite a rocky start.

Orta is understandably a big fan of Radrizzani and has been talking him up in a recent interview with Italian website Tuttomercatoweb.

He said: "I am happy to work with him, he has done other jobs but he knows the game well, he loves the game.

"A president who loves the game makes you happy, he is attentive to scouting, I can only thank him because he relies on and trusts in this department.

"He believes that the success of a club depends on scouting and sports management, which is why I can only be grateful to him. I must give him this confidence with the results."

Manager Marcelo Bielsa has got Leeds on track, at Orta and Radrizzani's behest, after a difficult first season which saw the Italian hire and fire two bosses.

The Whites are in third position just two points off the top of the table and this season Leeds are determined to finish in the top two.

Any business Leeds do in January, Orta will have to get right.