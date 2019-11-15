Quick links

Leeds United

Championship

Victor Orta talks up Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani

Dan Coombs
Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani looks on before kick off during the Sky Bet Championship match between Charlton Athletic and Leeds United at The Valley on September 28, 2019 in London,...
Dan Coombs Profile Pic
Dan Coombs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leeds owner comes in for praise from his right-hand man.

Leeds United chairman Andrea Radrizzani and director Victor Orta watch on during the Sky Bet Championship Play-off Second Leg match between Leeds United and Derby County at Elland Road on...

Andrea Radrizzani and Victor Orta seem joined at the hip at Leeds United.

Radrizzani hired Orta straight away after taking over and trusted the club's transfer recruitment to the Spaniard, despite a very patchy record at Middlesbrough.

 

The Leeds owner has stuck by Orta despite a rocky start.

Orta is understandably a big fan of Radrizzani and has been talking him up in a recent interview with Italian website Tuttomercatoweb.

He said: "I am happy to work with him, he has done other jobs but he knows the game well, he loves the game.

"A president who loves the game makes you happy, he is attentive to scouting, I can only thank him because he relies on and trusts in this department.

"He believes that the success of a club depends on scouting and sports management, which is why I can only be grateful to him. I must give him this confidence with the results."

Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani looks on before kick off during the Sky Bet Championship match between Charlton Athletic and Leeds United at The Valley on September 28, 2019 in London,...

Manager Marcelo Bielsa has got Leeds on track, at Orta and Radrizzani's behest, after a difficult first season which saw the Italian hire and fire two bosses.

The Whites are in third position just two points off the top of the table and this season Leeds are determined to finish in the top two.

Any business Leeds do in January, Orta will have to get right.

Leeds United's director of football Victor Orta and CEO Angus Kinnear watches on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Birmingham City at Elland Road on October 19,...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Dan Coombs Profile Pic

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch