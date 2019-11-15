Troy Parrott comments on progress he's making at Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur youngster Troy Parrott has been given one senior appearance for Mauricio Pochettino's side this season.

Troy Parrott has claimed to the Irish Examiner that he is satisfied with the progress that he has made at Tottenham Hotspur this season.

Parrott has only played once for Spurs this campaign - in the League Cup against Colchester United - despite starring for their development squad.

The 17-year-old is still waiting for his Premier League debut, with Mauricio Pochettino seemingly favouring other options right now.

But Parrott is still happy with the progress that he is making at Hotspur Way.

The striker also made his senior international debut for Ireland last night, and helped his nation to a 3-1 win over New Zealand.

And Parrott has suggested that he now wants to keep training hard to keep pushing on at Tottenham.

“Of course, I've been satisfied with the strides I've been making with debuts for Tottenham and in here with Ireland,” Parrott said.

“I’m just trying to keep doing what I'm doing, train hard, and hopefully I can go far in the game.”

Parrott may be hoping for more game time at Spurs, but it would take a brave manager to put him into the first-team right now.

Tottenham are struggling for form, and the environment may not be the best for an unproven 17-year-old to thrive in.

Spurs are next in action against West Ham United, but it seems unlikely that Parrott will make the match day squad, even after his impressive display for his country yesterday.