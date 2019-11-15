Quick links

Troy Parrott comments on progress he's making at Tottenham Hotspur

John Verrall
Troy Parrott of Republic of Ireland in action with Winston Reid of New Zealand during the International Friendly match between Ireland and New Zealand at Aviva Stadium on November 14, 2019...
Tottenham Hotspur youngster Troy Parrott has been given one senior appearance for Mauricio Pochettino's side this season.

Dublin , Ireland - 14 November 2019; Troy Parrott of Republic of Ireland sees his shot saved by Stefan Marinovic of New Zealand during the International Friendly match between Republic of...

Troy Parrott has claimed to the Irish Examiner that he is satisfied with the progress that he has made at Tottenham Hotspur this season.

Parrott has only played once for Spurs this campaign - in the League Cup against Colchester United - despite starring for their development squad.

The 17-year-old is still waiting for his Premier League debut, with Mauricio Pochettino seemingly favouring other options right now.

But Parrott is still happy with the progress that he is making at Hotspur Way.

 

The striker also made his senior international debut for Ireland last night, and helped his nation to a 3-1 win over New Zealand.

And Parrott has suggested that he now wants to keep training hard to keep pushing on at Tottenham.

“Of course, I've been satisfied with the strides I've been making with debuts for Tottenham and in here with Ireland,” Parrott said.

“I’m just trying to keep doing what I'm doing, train hard, and hopefully I can go far in the game.”

Troy Parrott of Republic of Ireland in action with Winston Reid of New Zealand during the International Friendly match between Ireland and New Zealand at Aviva Stadium on November 14, 2019...

Parrott may be hoping for more game time at Spurs, but it would take a brave manager to put him into the first-team right now.

Tottenham are struggling for form, and the environment may not be the best for an unproven 17-year-old to thrive in.

Spurs are next in action against West Ham United, but it seems unlikely that Parrott will make the match day squad, even after his impressive display for his country yesterday.

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

