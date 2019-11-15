Quick links

Tottenham's Troy Parrott reacts on Twitter after making Ireland debut

John Verrall
Troy Parrott of Republic of Ireland in action with Winston Reid of New Zealand during the International Friendly match between Ireland and New Zealand at Aviva Stadium on November 14, 2019...
Tottenham Hotspur forward Troy Parrott claimed an assist in a 3-1 win for Ireland last night.

Tottenham Hotspur striker Troy Parrott has simply posted ‘wow’ on Twitter, after making his full Republic of Ireland debut last night.

The Spurs youngster was given the nod to start by Mick McCarthy yesterday, as Ireland beat New Zealand 3-1 in a friendly.

Parrott did well in the contest, as he picked up an assist and looked a threat.

 

Parrott set up Sean Maguire to lash home Ireland’s second goal, with the Tottenham teenager looking at home on the international stage.

And Parrott clearly enjoyed making his debut for his nation.

Parrott looking at home in an Ireland shirt is great news for Tottenham, where there are massively high hopes for his future.

The youngster is regarded as the top prospect in Tottenham’s academy system currently.

Parrott has made one first team appearance for Tottenham this term, when he started against Colchester United in the League Cup.

