Tottenham's Jack Roles reacts after 30-yard screamer wins Goal of the Month

Mauricio Pochettino the Spurs manager celebrates his team's goal during the Barclays Premier League match between West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur at Boleyn Ground on August 16, 2014...
Jack Roles is yet to make his mark in the Premier League with Spurs but he's a hero at Cambridge United already.

Tom Huddlestone of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates after scoring during the Barclays Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Sunderland at White Hart Lane on November 7, 2009 in...

Tom Huddlestone might not be the most gifted midfielder Tottenham Hotspur fans have enjoyed in the modern era, that honour surely goes to Luka Modric, Rafa Van der Vaart or Christian Eriksen, but he could strike a ball like the best of them.

There was something about the way Huddlestone would caress the ball which made his net-busting rockets so satisfying. He didn’t get many, it was all about quality over quantity, but when the stocky playmaker did score a goal he made sure it was one to savour.

And it seems that Jack Roles has inherited Huddlestone’s ability to hit a bouncing ball like an Exocet.

 

The young Spurs starlet is making a name for himself out on loan at Cambridge United and his glorious 30-yard volley against Macclesfield recently was one straight out of the Huddlestone playbook; controlled, cultured and steeped in pinpoint accuracy.

Roles has won the League Two Goal of the Month award for his troubles – a fitting reward for an effort which wouldn’t have looked out of place in the Champions League, let alone the fourth tier of English football.

“It’s great to receive this award but it's quite funny because a lot of people say that I'm always in the right place at the right time when I score my goals,” Roles told Cambridgeshire Live after collecting his new mantelpiece decoration.

“Since I've been on loan at Cambridge United I’ve scored a couple a great goals.”

Roles has a long way to go before he can match Huddlestone’s 209 appearances in Tottenham colours but goals like this will certainly stand him in good stead.

Jack Roles of Tottenham Hotpur celebrates scoring during the Checkatrade Trophy South Group A match between Gillingham and Tottenham Hotspur at The Valley on October 9, 2018 in London,...

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

