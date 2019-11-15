Tottenham's Jack Roles reacts after 30-yard screamer wins Goal of the Month

Jack Roles is yet to make his mark in the Premier League with Spurs but he's a hero at Cambridge United already.

Tom Huddlestone might not be the most gifted midfielder Tottenham Hotspur fans have enjoyed in the modern era, that honour surely goes to Luka Modric, Rafa Van der Vaart or Christian Eriksen, but he could strike a ball like the best of them.

There was something about the way Huddlestone would caress the ball which made his net-busting rockets so satisfying. He didn’t get many, it was all about quality over quantity, but when the stocky playmaker did score a goal he made sure it was one to savour.

And it seems that Jack Roles has inherited Huddlestone’s ability to hit a bouncing ball like an Exocet.

The young Spurs starlet is making a name for himself out on loan at Cambridge United and his glorious 30-yard volley against Macclesfield recently was one straight out of the Huddlestone playbook; controlled, cultured and steeped in pinpoint accuracy.

Roles has won the League Two Goal of the Month award for his troubles – a fitting reward for an effort which wouldn’t have looked out of place in the Champions League, let alone the fourth tier of English football.

“It’s great to receive this award but it's quite funny because a lot of people say that I'm always in the right place at the right time when I score my goals,” Roles told Cambridgeshire Live after collecting his new mantelpiece decoration.

“Since I've been on loan at Cambridge United I’ve scored a couple a great goals.”

Roles has a long way to go before he can match Huddlestone’s 209 appearances in Tottenham colours but goals like this will certainly stand him in good stead.