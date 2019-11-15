Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Victor Wanyama hailed by Kenya fans after AFCON draw in Egypt

Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino has not utilised the Spurs midfielder much this season but his display for his nation yielded a lot of positive reaction.

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Victor Wanyama has received widespread praise from Kenya fans on Twitter after the Spurs man captained his side to a 1-1 draw against Egypt in their Africa Cup of Nations qualifying opener.

The Harambee Stars had a challenge on their hands against the Pharaohs, who were heavy favourites to win at the vast 87,000-capacity Borg el Arab Stadium near Alexandria, even without the talismanic Mohamed Salah.

However, Kenya performed well, with Wanyama impressive in midfield, and even though they gifted Egypt the lead just before half time, Mahmoud Kahraba making the most of a poor back pass, the visitors struck back.

As with the first goal of the match, a careless back pass led to an attempt towards goal which was blocked but fell to Michael Olunga, who duly applied the finishing touch to restore parity and eventually pick up a point.

Here is what some Kenya fans have been saying about their country's captain:

Have you seen Wanyama vs Egypt today you can think he had always been playing...fantastic. — The Realist (@JohnstoneEugene) 14 November 2019

Wanyama today he's been tidy — Andrew Chico (@wanguche) 14 November 2019

Wanyama overworked himself, he even played deeper as a defender, he was alert but defense failed him sometimes, maybe this is not premier league but Poch must think again before he decides to dispose #HarambeeStars #AFCON2021Q #EGYKEN — MUFC (@punditlanguage) 14 November 2019

Victor wanyama is actually playing good #HarambeeStars — Leri (@leri_sn7) 14 November 2019

#EGYKEN proud of harambee stars.good performance wanyama played his best today.olunga with the goal. — Patrick Sigey (@kipsigeyy) 14 November 2019

#EGYKEN Pochetino have you seen our Wanyama on the pitch? The pharaos have bowed in their own land. Big up Harambee Stars. — Mimimkenya (@Mimimkenya7) 14 November 2019

Wanyama really played well today. — Andrew langat (@andylangat) 14 November 2019

Today Wanyama played like sissoko,Son and Aurier all combined.what I know is that he is going to be back in active playing when Poch is sacked before the year ends.#EGYKEN — The Raccoons (@Hodgemanspecial) 14 November 2019

Good game....motm Victor wanyama — Jameswakiah (@jameswakia36) 14 November 2019

Wanyama has fallen out of favour at Tottenham in recent months, with just three appearances and 24 minutes of Premier League football under his belt, according to Transfermarkt.