Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Victor Wanyama hailed by Kenya fans after AFCON draw in Egypt

Giuseppe Labellarte
Victor Wanyama of Tottenham during the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Tottenham Hotspur and Watford at Stadium mk on September 26, 2018 in Milton Keynes, England.
Giuseppe Labellarte Profile
Giuseppe Labellarte

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino has not utilised the Spurs midfielder much this season but his display for his nation yielded a lot of positive reaction.

Tottenham Hotspur's Kenyan midfielder Victor Wanyama controls the ball during a training session at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid on May 31, 2019 on the eve of the UEFA...

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Victor Wanyama has received widespread praise from Kenya fans on Twitter after the Spurs man captained his side to a 1-1 draw against Egypt in their Africa Cup of Nations qualifying opener.

The Harambee Stars had a challenge on their hands against the Pharaohs, who were heavy favourites to win at the vast 87,000-capacity Borg el Arab Stadium near Alexandria, even without the talismanic Mohamed Salah.

 

However, Kenya performed well, with Wanyama impressive in midfield, and even though they gifted Egypt the lead just before half time, Mahmoud Kahraba making the most of a poor back pass, the visitors struck back.

As with the first goal of the match, a careless back pass led to an attempt towards goal which was blocked but fell to Michael Olunga, who duly applied the finishing touch to restore parity and eventually pick up a point.

Here is what some Kenya fans have been saying about their country's captain:

Wanyama has fallen out of favour at Tottenham in recent months, with just three appearances and 24 minutes of Premier League football under his belt, according to Transfermarkt.

Victor Wanyama of Tottenham during the Group B match of the UEFA Champions League between Tottenham Hotspurs and FC Barcelona at Wembley Stadium on October 03, 2018 in London, England.

