Tottenham star Rose's comments on his contract could see Leeds miss out on financial boost

Leeds get a cut if Tottenham sell Danny Rose.

Danny Rose has long been linked with an exit from Tottenham Hotspur. And it raised the prospect of Leeds United landing a cut of the fee.

The Yorkshire Evening Post reported back in 2015 that Leeds will receive 10 per cent of any profit made on Rose's transfer fee.

Tottenham paid just £1 million to sign Rose from Leeds back in 2007.

So when he was linked with a £50 million move, Leeds would have stood to collect as much as £4.9 million.

Spurs refused to sell Rose for this amount and his price tag has dwindled since. Tottenham tried to sell him this summer but there were no offers.

Rose came out this week and said he does not intend to quit Spurs despite the club already signing his replacement in Ryan Sessegnon.

He says he intends to stay until his contract runs down.

Rose told the London Evening Standard: "In January, you're probably going to hear something [about my future]. I'm telling you right now that I'm not going anywhere until my contract is finished.

"[Tottenham chairman] Daniel Levy told me in the summer there was no new contract for me at Tottenham, which is fine. I respect that. We move on.

"My contract is up in 18 months' time and I'll leave the football club then."

While perhaps Leeds could try to sign him on a free transfer in 2021, it does mean Rose's decision will cost them money.

He is worth nowhere near his previous £50 million valuation, but even if Spurs sold him for £10 million, Leeds would be due £1 million.

And while that's just a fifth of what it could have been, it would have been a nice payback on a deal struck 12 years ago.

Rose's comments suggest Leeds are going to miss out on a useful bonus which could have been put towards an incoming deal of their won.