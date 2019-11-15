Quick links

Tottenham star Harry Winks must take more risks

Harry Winks of England during the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier between England and Montenegro at Wembley Stadium on November 14, 2019 in London, England.
Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks impressed for England.

Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks was one of England's best players in the comfortable 7-0 win over Montenegro.

Winks produced a classy display protecting the back four, but the game also highlighted why fans want to see a bit more of him.

This was a far easier match than the ones Winks is used to for Tottenham.

 

Spurs sit at a lowly 14th place in the Premier League and Winks like the rest of his teammates has seen his performances come under fire.

Last night against Montenegro he did what he does best. 

The Spurs star helped control the pace of the game and touched the ball 98 times, more than any midfielder on the pitch.

He was efficient in possession, completing 95 per cent of his passes.

But in a game like this with England winning 7-0 and barely breaking a sweat, it would have been ince to see Winks take a few more risks.

Winks did not attempt a shot at goal in the win, nor did he create a chance.

 

This is where the criticism of Winks' game comes from when he isn't playing well, fans can't see what he offers the team if Tottenham or England are being overran.

His record of no goals and no assists this season highlights that.

Last night would have been the perfect opportunity for Winks to try and take a few more risks.

Take a few shots, get forward a bit more, and get into position to create some chances.

Winks played very well, this is aimed as constructive criticism for him. It feels as though last night he might have missed an opportunity to develop his game and lift his confidence even further.

