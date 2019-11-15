Quick links

Tottenham ace Harry Kane will be under pressure from Tammy Abraham for England, says Chris Sutton

Pundit and ex-Celtic player Chris Sutton looks on prior to the Betfred Cup Final between Celtic and Aberdeen at Hampden Park on December 2, 2018 in Glasgow, Scotland.
The Tottenham Hotspur ace scored a hat-trick yesterday but Sutton thinks Abraham's improving form will put the Spurs man under pressure in the national setup.

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane will be under pressure from Chelsea counterpart Tammy Abraham with regards to being England's main forward, according to BBC Sport pundit and ex-England international Chris Sutton.

The Spurs marksman put in another devastating display in the Three Lions shirt as he bagged a hat-trick in a 7-0 hammering of Montenegro which helped Gareth Southgate's side win Group A and qualify for Euro 2020.

 

 

Abraham replaced Kane in the 57th minute and the Blues man, who has gone from strength to strength in recent seasons and is currently in superb form for his club, went on to score his first senior goal for England, sidefooting Jadon Sancho's cross into the net from close range.

With the Tottenham striker still able to deliver emphatically and Abraham improving with each passing game, Sutton suggested that this would present Southgate with a selection headache of the best kind.

Tammy Abraham of England celebrates after scoring his sides seventh goal with Jadon Sancho during the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier between England and Montenegro at Wembley Stadium on November...

"Tammy Abraham thoroughly deserves it," Sutton told BBC Sport after the 22-year-old netted England's seventh. "His form for Chelsea this season has been sensational.

"Harry Kane will be under pressure from this guy. This season he's shown pace and power, and he's added goals and consistency to his game. That can only benefit Gareth Southgate and England."

In England's final Euro 2020 qualifier, Southgate's charges will travel to Pristina to take on Kosovo on Sunday, 17 November.

Harry Maguire of England speaks with Harry Kane of England after the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia 3rd Place Playoff match between Belgium and England at Saint Petersburg Stadium on July 14,...

