Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris comments on his injury

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris is on the sidelines at the moment.

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has said that he plans to be ready for action for the club in January, as quoted in Goal.com.

Lloris is on the sidelines at the moment due to fractured elbow he suffered last month.

The former Nice and Lyon star has admitted that he is not used to be out of action for so long, and is being positive about his situation.

 

Goal.com quotes the 32-year-old France international goalkeeper as saying: “Everything’s well. There can always be hazards, but my goal is to be ready for January. Whether it’s the beginning, the middle or the end, I don’t know. In any case, I’ll take time to make sure I’m well healed and that I can come back in top form.

“I’m also using the time to regenerate myself. I’ve never been away from the pitch for so long, so it’s something new, but I’m treating it positively. I’m using this period to spend time with my family and my children.

“I’m in good hands and we’re moving forward calmly. Everything’s been done as it should have been. Now, we have to focus on rehabilitation, strengthening, gradually gaining mobility and confidence.”

Boost for Tottenham Hotspur

Lloris is a very good goalkeeper, and although he makes mistakes from time to time, there is no doubt that he is an important player in manager Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

Spurs are struggling at the moment, and they need someone with experience and leadership skills in the team.

True, the North London outfit have able deputies, but they need someone with extensive experience - and Lloris provides just that.

Tottenham are 14th in the Premier League table at the moment with 14 points from 12 matches.

Spurs are also aiming to progress to the knockout rounds of the Champions League.

