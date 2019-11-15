Tottenham Hotspur fans react to links with Mario Mandzukic

Tottenham Hotspur are said to be keen on the Juventus forward, who could leave in January.

Tottenham Hotspur fans do not appear keen on the idea of signing Mario Mandzukic from Juventus.

Calcio Mercato claim that Tottenham are interested in the Croatian international, as they seek additions in January.

Spurs have a lack of cover for Harry Kane currently, with Troy Parrott the only other out and out striker in their first-team squad.

Parrott is a wonderful prospect, but he is still only 17, and it has been suggested that Mauricio Pochettino would like more striking options.

However, Spurs fans do not want to see Parrott’s progress blocked with Mandzukic’s arrival, as they feel he is past his best.

Prime levy this, he would to Turin to get dybala and brings back mandzukic — JF (@_joe_fox_) November 14, 2019

Still shopping at Home and bargain's then. — graham (@grahamroon) November 14, 2019

Please no — Marcus (@Delecopter) November 14, 2019

We don't need that granny, we have Parrott. #COYS — Mission (@Mission_MLTSA) November 14, 2019

Just use troy parrot — Ting Yik Hay (@YikHay) November 14, 2019

He’s 33 ffs. — John Gregory (@jonnybivouac) November 14, 2019

A NO from me — Imabigmac (@Imabigmac) November 14, 2019

In his prime Mandzukic could have been a wonderful addition to Tottenham’s team, but there would be question marks over whether he could improve Pochettino’s side at the age of 33.

Mandzukic has not made an appearance for Juventus this season, and looks likely to move on in the new year.