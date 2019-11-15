Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur fans react to links with Mario Mandzukic

Juventus player Mario Mandzukic during a training session on July 22, 2019 in Nanjing, China.
Tottenham Hotspur are said to be keen on the Juventus forward, who could leave in January.

Mario Mandzukic of Juventus FC kicks the ball during the serie A match between Juventus and Hellas Verona FC at Allianz Stadium on May 19, 2018 in Turin, Italy.

Tottenham Hotspur fans do not appear keen on the idea of signing Mario Mandzukic from Juventus.

Calcio Mercato claim that Tottenham are interested in the Croatian international, as they seek additions in January.

Spurs have a lack of cover for Harry Kane currently, with Troy Parrott the only other out and out striker in their first-team squad.

 

Parrott is a wonderful prospect, but he is still only 17, and it has been suggested that Mauricio Pochettino would like more striking options.

However, Spurs fans do not want to see Parrott’s progress blocked with Mandzukic’s arrival, as they feel he is past his best.

In his prime Mandzukic could have been a wonderful addition to Tottenham’s team, but there would be question marks over whether he could improve Pochettino’s side at the age of 33.

Mandzukic has not made an appearance for Juventus this season, and looks likely to move on in the new year.

