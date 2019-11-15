The Bullseye speedboat meme is Twitter’s response to flood epidemic - British humour at its best!

It's stereotypically British to poke fun at a bad situation and Twitter users are doing just that.

As a country, Britain is world-renowned for its bizarre but loveable sense of humour that can see any Brit make light of a tricky or tough situation.

That's an attitude that the unfortunate victims of flooding in the past couple of weeks have had to summon up in order to cope with the tragically tough events they've had to endure.

A typically British trend has earned itself some traction on Twitter recently and is arguably the perfect response to the awful situations many are now finding themselves in.

Remember Bullseye?

Bullseye was a typically British programme. It somehow managed to blend the game of darts with a quiz show and became a huge hit, staying on air from 1981 to until 1995.

The Bullseye programme was famed for its much-desired main prizes that would often include things like a new car, speedboat, caravan or luxury holiday.

However, when people won the speedboat prize, they very rarely lived near a suitable body of water leaving many to speculate that their speedboat prizes went unused after being brought home.

The recent flooding in the North, East Midlands and other parts of the UK, however, while tragic, has prompted a new meme and it perfectly encapsulates Britain's self-deprecating sense of humour.

The speedboat prizes have finally found a use!

In response to the flooding across much of the UK in the past week, Twitter users have been quick to turn the dreadful situation into comedy.

Remember all those speedboats that were never used after they were won on Bullseye? Well, the flooding across Britain means that after 25 or 30 years, their owners can finally take them out for a spin.

Dave from Doncaster, who won the 24th Episode of Bullseye back in the 1985, finally has a use for his speedboat! pic.twitter.com/M8ENcstvM0 — RAJ LYALL-UP FOR A LAUGH FUNNY JOKES VIDEOS MEMES (@lyall_raj) November 10, 2019

The best Bullseye memes

Poking fun during a bad situation is what makes us British and Twitter users have not been slow in making the best out of a bad situation.

A chance to gloat?

Imagine phil from Wolverhampton who won a speedboat on bullseye in 1985 is feeling rather smug right now ....#floods #Weather #rain #bullseye #speedboat — Simon Tebbutt (@TebbsTebbutt) November 14, 2019

You wouldn't want to risk drowning your car in that but it's the perfect conditions for a Bullseye speedboat.

Bullseye winners finally find a use for their speedboat.#sheffieldfloods pic.twitter.com/YSIV0JnIRg — Lenin (not his real name) (@leninnhrn) November 10, 2019