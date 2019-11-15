Tammy Abraham defends England international teammate Joe Gomez

Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham defends Liverpool defender Joe Gomez after jeers from some England fans.

Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham has criticised the booing of Liverpool defender and his England international teammate Joe Gomez, as quoted in Metro.

Gomez was jeered by a section of the England fans when he was introduced as a substitute during the Three Lions' Euro 2020 qualifier against Montenegro at Wembley Stadium in London on Thursday evening.

The 22-year-old central defender was involved in an incident with Manchester City star and England international teammate Raheem Sterling earlier in the week.

Sterling was dropped for the match against Montenegro by England manager Gareth Southgate, as reported in Metro.

Chelsea striker Abraham was not impressed with the boos for Gomez at Wembley.

Metro quotes Abraham as saying: “We had the incident today with Joe where we are all England players or fans.

“We need everyone to be together, times like that we need the fans to lift us up and help us really when we are going into tournaments.

“We said after the game it was unacceptable we don’t need that really he’s a great player. Things happen in football, things happen between teammates.

“It’s about dusting yourself down and just moving on. We’ve all moved on from the situation and it’s looking positive.”

Stats

Abraham scored for England in the 84th minute, as the Three Lions won 7-0 against Montenegro.

According to WhoScored, the Chelsea striker took one shot which ended in the goal, had a pass accuracy of 83.3%, and took seven touches.

As for Gomez, the Liverpool central defender had a pass accuracy of 100%, took 21 touches, and made one tackle, according to WhoScored.