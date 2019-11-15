Quick links

Stuart Armstrong comments on Celtic v Southampton differences

Southampton midfielder Stuart Armstrong clears from Everton forward Richarlison during the Premier League match between Southampton and Everton at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton on...
Stuart Armstrong joined Southampton from Celtic in the summer of 2018.

Stuart Armstrong of Southampton is challenged by Morgan Schneiderlin of Everton during the Premier League match between Southampton FC and Everton FC at St Mary's Stadium on November 09,...

Stuart Armstrong has given his take on the differences between playing for Celtic and turning out for Southampton to The Glasgow Evening Times.

Armstrong was on the books of Scottish Premiership giants Celtic from 2015 until 2018 when he joined Southampton in the Premier League for a transfer fee reported by BBC Sport to be worth £7 million.

Armstrong told The Glasgow Evening Times: “It’s been an interesting journey for me so far, not always smooth.

“At Celtic, it was always more dominant, you have a lot more possession. Your aim there is to win the league and the cups.

“In the Premier League, your ambition is to finish as high as possible. So, it’s different challenges and different mentality.”

Stuart Armstrong of Southampton during the Carabao Cup Fourth Round match between Manchester City and Southampton at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester on Tuesday 29th October 2019.

Stats

Armstrong is a very good midfielder, but the Scotland international has not been great for Southampton.

Injuries have not helped the 27-year-old, and the Saints’ struggles have also affected the former Dundee United star’s progress and development at St. Mary’s Stadium.

According to WhoScored, Armstrong has made two starts and seven substitute appearances in the Premier League for Southampton so far this season.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the midfielder made 16 starts and 13 substitute appearances in the league for the Saints, scoring three goals and providing two assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

During his time at Celtic, Armstrong won the Scottish Premiership title four times, the Scottish League Cup twice, and the Scottish Cup once.

Southampton midfielder Stuart Armstrong clears from Everton forward Richarlison during the Premier League match between Southampton and Everton at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton on...

