Steven Gerrard raves about Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold

The Liverpool legend had a spell at the Anfield club's academy as the Reds full-back was coming through the ranks.

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has spoken very highly of Trent Alexander-Arnold, saying the Reds full-back "stood out" for him when he was coaching at the Anfield club's academy, both in terms of talent and of character (Liverpool website).

Alexander-Arnold has enjoyed a stratospheric rise since making his breakthrough just a few years ago, establishing himself not only as Liverpool's first-choice right-back but also being deemed one of the best in the world in his position.

Last season, the 21-year-old played huge role in the Reds' run to the Champions League trophy as well as 97 points in the Premier League, with no let-up in form this term as Jurgen Klopp's charges sit eight points clear in the table.

Alexander-Arnold and fellow full-back Andrew Robertson have both been superb this season and, while Gerrard waxed lyrical about both players - "we, as Liverpool fans, are blessed to have these two full-backs in the position because they are absolutely flying" - he elaborated about his own experience of working with the Reds academy graduate.

“I was lucky to have a few days around Trent during his Academy days and he stood out," the Rangers manager told the Liverpool website. "Of course people always talk about his technique and the stuff they see, but I saw something in this kid that was more about character.

“Talent will get you to a certain place, but I saw that he had the fight, the desire and commitment and that is what will keep him there consistently throughout what will hopefully be a long career. The talent is so obvious but I saw something different in him and it was more to do with the character and that is the reason why he is where he is.”

Following the international break, Liverpool are back in action on Saturday 23 November with a trip to Crystal Palace in the Premier League.