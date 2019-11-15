Stephen Elliott impressed with Celtic youngster Lee O’Connor display for Republic of Ireland

Celtic right-back Lee O’Connor made his debut for the Republic of Ireland national team on Thursday.

Stephen Elliott has praised Celtic youngster Lee O’Connor on Twitter for his performance for the Republic of Ireland against New Zealand.

O’Connor made his senior debut for the Republic of Ireland in the friendly international against New Zealand on Thursday evening.

The 19-year-old right-back, who has yet to play for the Hoops’ first team, provided the assist for Callum Robinson’s goal in the 3-1 win.

The teenager, who moved to the Bhoys in the summer transfer window from Premier League and European giants Manchester United, had a very good game overall.

Former Republic of Ireland international forward Elliott was following the match, and he was impressed with the display produced by O’Connor.

Looks so accomplished tonight — Stephen Elliott (@SleevesElliott) November 14, 2019

One for the future

O’Connor is only 19 years of age, and it is clear that the right-back is far from the finished article.

The Republic of Ireland international is very talented player and has a lot of potential, and he could establish himself in the Celtic team in the coming years.

Celtic are aiming to win the domestic treble this season, and have also progressed to the knockout rounds of the Europa League.