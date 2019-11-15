Quick links

Celtic

Republic of Ireland

Stephen Elliott impressed with Celtic youngster Lee O’Connor display for Republic of Ireland

Subhankar Mondal
Dublin , Ireland - 14 November 2019; Lee O'Connor of Republic of Ireland during the International Friendly match between Republic of Ireland and New Zealand at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Celtic right-back Lee O’Connor made his debut for the Republic of Ireland national team on Thursday.

Dublin , Ireland - 14 November 2019; Lee O'Connor of Republic of Ireland during the International Friendly match between Republic of Ireland and New Zealand at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

Stephen Elliott has praised Celtic youngster Lee O’Connor on Twitter for his performance for the Republic of Ireland against New Zealand.

O’Connor made his senior debut for the Republic of Ireland in the friendly international against New Zealand on Thursday evening.

Subscribe

The 19-year-old right-back, who has yet to play for the Hoops’ first team, provided the assist for Callum Robinson’s goal in the 3-1 win.

 

The teenager, who moved to the Bhoys in the summer transfer window from Premier League and European giants Manchester United, had a very good game overall.

Former Republic of Ireland international forward Elliott was following the match, and he was impressed with the display produced by O’Connor.

One for the future

O’Connor is only 19 years of age, and it is clear that the right-back is far from the finished article.

The Republic of Ireland international is very talented player and has a lot of potential, and he could establish himself in the Celtic team in the coming years.

Celtic are aiming to win the domestic treble this season, and have also progressed to the knockout rounds of the Europa League.

Dublin , Ireland - 14 November 2019; Lee OConnor of Republic of Ireland during the International Friendly match between Republic of Ireland and New Zealand at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch