Some Sunderland fans tip Dylan McGeouch to join Jack Ross at Hibernian

Hibernian announced Ross as their new manager on Friday, little more than a month after he was sacked by Sunderland.

Some Sunderland supporters are tipping Dylan McGeouch to follow his former Mackems manager Jack Ross to Hibernian.

Ross was named HIbs' new boss on Friday, succeeding the ex-Sunderland left-back Paul Heckingbottom.

And The Scottish Sun claims that two of his former Stadium of Light colleagues, John Potter and Craig Samson, are likely to join him at Easter Road.

But Ross may not stop there, according to the following Sunderland fans - who are keeping a close eye on the Mackems' ex-Hibernian midfielder, McGeouch...

If Jack Ross gets the Hibernian job, I really really hope he succeeds. If he can put to good use all that he learned at Sunderland, he’ll be well set to do a very good job up there. Perhaps a reunion with McGeouch could be on the cards as well. — Philip West (@Philip_RJ89) November 14, 2019

McGeouch back to Hibs Jan 1st then https://t.co/hizt4IqBsC — Daniel Shellard (@shellsy87) November 15, 2019

That’s Mcgeouch gone in January then — Lee Gamble (@LeeGamble1973) November 14, 2019

Dylan McGeouch to Hibs then — Sunderland news and banter page (@sunderlandafc11) November 14, 2019

Didn’t play him when he was here but wouldn’t surprise me if he moved back — Michael Cowie (@MikeyCowie1999) November 14, 2019

Could be a good shout. — Paul Taylor (@paultay06558206) November 14, 2019

McGeouch was brought to Sunderland by Ross after his Hibernian contract expired last summer.

But the 26-year-old has struggled to live up to the reputation he earned in Scotland, failing to score in 41 appearances.

That is not to say, however, that Ross, under whom he made all but one of his Sunderland outings, would not look to reunite with a player he knows can star north of the border.

Sunderland fans - who, if anyone, could Ross come back for?