Some Sunderland fans tip Dylan McGeouch to join Jack Ross at Hibernian

A Sunderland fan looks dejected during the Sky Bet League One Play-off Final match between Charlton Athletic and Sunderland at Wembley Stadium on May 26, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.
Hibernian announced Ross as their new manager on Friday, little more than a month after he was sacked by Sunderland.

Dylan McGeouch of Sunderland during the pre-season friendly game between Sunderland AFC and SC Heerenveen at Stadium of Light on July 27, 2019 in Sunderland, England.

Some Sunderland supporters are tipping Dylan McGeouch to follow his former Mackems manager Jack Ross to Hibernian.

Ross was named HIbs' new boss on Friday, succeeding the ex-Sunderland left-back Paul Heckingbottom.

 

And The Scottish Sun claims that two of his former Stadium of Light colleagues, John Potter and Craig Samson, are likely to join him at Easter Road.

But Ross may not stop there, according to the following Sunderland fans - who are keeping a close eye on the Mackems' ex-Hibernian midfielder, McGeouch...

 

 

 

 

 

McGeouch was brought to Sunderland by Ross after his Hibernian contract expired last summer.

But the 26-year-old has struggled to live up to the reputation he earned in Scotland, failing to score in 41 appearances.

Jack Ross the head coach

That is not to say, however, that Ross, under whom he made all but one of his Sunderland outings, would not look to reunite with a player he knows can star north of the border.

Sunderland fans - who, if anyone, could Ross come back for?

