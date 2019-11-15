Roy Keane wants to see improvement from Tottenham's Harry Winks

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Harry Winks has not been a permanent starter for Mauricio Pochettino's side this season.

Roy Keane has told ITV Sport, during their live coverage of England’s game against Montenegro, that he thinks Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Harry Winks needs to create more.

Winks started for England last night, and the Tottenham midfielder generally impressed, as the Three Lions secured their progress to Euro 2020 in fine style.

Winks was allowed time and space on the ball, and he showed his ability in possession.

But Keane still feels that there is a lot of room for improvement in Winks’s game.

And he has suggested that the Spurs midfielder needs to impact games more.

“He keeps things ticking over. I still think he has a lot to do as a player,” Keane said.

“He’s having a tough time with Spurs. But he does link up play. Is he a match winner? I still don’t think he does enough in terms of creating stuff, but he’s a steady Eddie.”

Winks has not been a permanent starter for Tottenham this season, with his displays not fully convincing.

Winks has missed out to Tanguy Ndombele and Moussa Sissoko on occasion, as Mauricio Pochettino searches for his best midfield combination.

Tottenham are next in action after the international break, when they take on West Ham United.