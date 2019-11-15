Roy Keane praises Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is fully fit and available for Liverpool at the moment.

Roy Keane raved about Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on ITV on Thursday evening (7:15pm, November 14, 2019).

The Manchester United legend has been impressed with the displays produced by the England international midfielder for Liverpool so far this season.

Keane believes that the former Arsenal midfielder has looked sharp in the games that he has played, and has hailed his talent.

The 48-year-old made the comments ahead of the Euro 2020 Group A qualifier between England and Montenegro at Wembley Stadium in London on Thursday evening.

Keane said about Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on ITV on Thursday evening (7:15pm, November 14, 2019), as transcribed by The Express: “The few games he’s been involved in recently, he does look sharp. I know he’s probably not up to speed but he’s had a tough time.

“I like the look of him and when you’ve got a midfielder who’s a goal threat and can put the ball in the back of the net, then it’s a huge plus.

“It’s nice to see him back because he’s had a difficult time but he’s certainly a talented boy.”

Important player for Liverpool

Oxlade-Chamberlain has made two starts and six substitute appearances in the Premier League so far this season, and has scored three goals in two Champions League games for Liverpool this campaign, according to WhoScored.

The midfielder has had injury issues during his time at Liverpool so far, but now that he is fully fit and is playing matches, it is only a matter of time before the 26-year-old gets back to his best.