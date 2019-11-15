Quick links

Roy Keane praises Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Roy Keane, Assistant Manager of Nottingham Forest looks on prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield United and Nottingham Forest at Bramall Lane on April 19, 2019 in...
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is fully fit and available for Liverpool at the moment.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain of England during the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier between England and Montenegro at Wembley Stadium on November 14, 2019 in London, England.

Roy Keane raved about Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on ITV on Thursday evening (7:15pm, November 14, 2019).

The Manchester United legend has been impressed with the displays produced by the England international midfielder for Liverpool so far this season.

Keane believes that the former Arsenal midfielder has looked sharp in the games that he has played, and has hailed his talent.

 

The 48-year-old made the comments ahead of the Euro 2020 Group A qualifier between England and Montenegro at Wembley Stadium in London on Thursday evening.

Keane said about Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on ITV on Thursday evening (7:15pm, November 14, 2019), as transcribed by The Express: “The few games he’s been involved in recently, he does look sharp. I know he’s probably not up to speed but he’s had a tough time.

“I like the look of him and when you’ve got a midfielder who’s a goal threat and can put the ball in the back of the net, then it’s a huge plus.

“It’s nice to see him back because he’s had a difficult time but he’s certainly a talented boy.”

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Celebrates scoring a goal to make it 1-0 during the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier between England and Montenegro at Wembley Stadium on November 14, 2019 in London,...

Important player for Liverpool

Oxlade-Chamberlain has made two starts and six substitute appearances in the Premier League so far this season, and has scored three goals in two Champions League games for Liverpool this campaign, according to WhoScored.

The midfielder has had injury issues during his time at Liverpool so far, but now that he is fully fit and is playing matches, it is only a matter of time before the 26-year-old gets back to his best.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain of England applauds the fans after his sides 7-0 victory against Montengegro eduring the UEFA European Championship Group A Qualifying match between England and...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

