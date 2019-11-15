Quick links

Ross Wilson comments on Rangers January transfer plan

Glasgow Rangers will not be too busy in January, suggests Ibrox official Ross Wilson.

Rangers Sporting Director Ross Wilson has suggested to the club’s official website that the Gers will not be too active in the January transfer window.

Wilson, who was recently appointed in his current role at Rangers following his departure from Premier League club Southampton, has suggested that some players will leave the Gers in January.

The Rangers official has also said that manager Steven Gerrard will sign a player only if a suitable opportunity presents itself.

 

Wilson told Rangers’ official website: “We have a January transfer window that is imminent from a squad management point of view.

“I think Steven has already gone on record to say that the squad is probably bigger than we want it to be, so in the short term we probably want to reduce the size of that squad.

“Steven has been quite clear with regard to what his views are on the squad. He is really happy with the squad that he has got.

“However, we’re Rangers, and if there’s an opportunity that we see out there that Steven thinks can enhance the quality of what we have to work with, then we’ll look at that as well.”

Strong Rangers squad

Rangers do have a very good squad which is actually stronger this season than it was during the 2018-19 campaign.

The Gers do not really have any weakness in the squad, and manager Gerrard is understandably happy with the players that he has got at his disposal.

What is key for Rangers is that they do not lose any of their best players in the January transfer window, such as striker Alfredo Morelos and midfielder Glen Kamara.

Rangers are aiming to win the Scottish Premiership title this season, as well as progress to the knockout rounds of the Europa League.

