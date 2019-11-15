Quick links

Rivals fans predict Rafael Benitez to West Ham United move

West Ham United boss Manuel Pellegrini is coming under increasing pressure at the London Stadium.

Rafael Benitez the head coach

Some fans are predicting that West Ham United could end up appointing Rafael Benitez after his latest comments to BBC Sport.

Benitez has suggested that he is interested in a return to the Premier League, after only recently taking a job in China.

He said: "In the future I will come back to England.

"I am happy here. It is not I want to go back right now, it is I would like to go in the future.”

 

Benitez’s comments are intriguing, and there are many who predict that he could be tempted by a return to England already.

With West Ham struggling for form, Manuel Pellegrini has come under big pressure.

And many rival fans are now predicting that Benitez will arrive at West Ham sooner rather than later.

Pellegrini will be hoping to relieve the pressure building on him by getting West Ham back to winning ways in the coming weeks.

However, the Hammers have some really difficult games coming up, so it could get worse before it gets better at the London Stadium.

West Ham are next in action in two weekends’ time, when they take on Tottenham Hotspur.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

