Report updates on Cuco Martina's future at Everton

Everton full-back Cuco Martina appears to have no future at Goodison Park.

According to the Liverpool Echo, Everton defender Cuco Martina could decide to run his contract down at Goodison Park and leave on a free transfer.

Martina has just months remaining on his current deal at Everton and is unlikely to be offered new terms.

The Toffees are open to selling Martina in January, but he is currently not back to full fitness after a lengthy spell out with injury.

 

If the right-back remains unable to play 90 minutes in the new year there is a realisation that teams will just wait until the end of the campaign to take Martina on a free transfer, rather than bidding in January.

And Everton are keen to get him back to full health sooner rather than later.

Martina is in no rush to leave though, and is said to be prepared to see his contract out.

If Martina does that he surely won’t get any game time at Goodison Park, as he is so far down the pecking order.

The Dutch full-back hasn’t shown enough quality at Everton to ever push for a starting place, and it seems that his time at the club is coming to an end now.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

