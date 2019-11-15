Report: Steve Bruce continuing to recommend Jarrod Bowen to Newcastle recruitment team

It was the Newcastle United manager who brought Bowen to Hull City.

The Newcastle United manager, Steve Bruce, is continuing to recommend his former Hull City winger, Jarrod Bowen, to the Magpies' recruitment team, according to The Northern Echo.

The newspaper claims Bowen was one of the names Bruce was quick to identify upon taking over from Rafa Benitez at Newcastle, although it was Allan Saint-Maximin to whom the Toon eventually turned in his position.

And despite the early success of Saint-Maximin on Tyneside, the 58-year-old is said to want his side to do what they can to land the 10-goal Hull star, either in January or the summer transfer window, believing him to be a 'fantastic prospect' who fits the clubs preferred transfer policy of being younger than 28 and having 'plenty of potential to see his value soar'.

It is speculated that, while under contract, Bowen is valued at around the £20 million mark by Hull.

And the Yorkshire side recently offered him a new three-year deal in the hope of protecting their asset, whose current one expires at the end of this season but can be extended by a further 12 months without his blessing.

But Bowen's value could decrease significantly thereafter, should he fail to agree fresh terms.

It was Bruce who brought the 22-year-old to Hull from Hereford in 2014, although he failed to use him in a competitive fixture.

As well as Newcastle, Crystal Palace and Southampton were credited with an interest in Bowen earlier this year.

Newcastle fans - would Bowen be a worthwhile addition?