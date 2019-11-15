Report: QPR could sign Aston Villa's Easah Suliman

Easah Suliman doesn't look likely to play any Premier League games for Aston Villa so a move to Queens Park Rangers would make sense.

Aston Villa defender Easah Suliman could be in line for a move to Queens Park Rangers after featuring for the London club’s youngsters on Friday afternoon – according to West London Sport.

At the age of 21, the highly-rated centre-back appears to be coming to the end of his time at Bodymoor Heath. He is yet to make a first-team appearance for Villa and, if the likes of James Chester and Ezri Konsa can’t get a game for Dean Smith’s side, its unlikely that an unproven youngster is going to challenge Tyrone Mings and Bjorn Engels for a starting place any time soon.

Suliman, who famously captained England to glory at the U19 European Championships two years ago, is expected to leave the Midland giants on a free with QPR running the rule over him.

The centre-back featured for Rangers’ reserves as they were beaten 2-1 by Coventry City today. It remains to be seen whether he will feature for QPR’s second string again or whether they will hand him a contract straight away.

Interestingly, Suliman was once a target for Pep Guardiola’s Bayern Munich, according to The Mail, but unlike the Liverpool-born Dale Jennings, a dream move to the Bundesliga champions failed to materialise.