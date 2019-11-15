Quick links

Report: QPR could sign Aston Villa's Easah Suliman

Danny Owen
QPR manager Mark Warburton during the Sky Bet Championship match between Queens Park Rangers and Blackburn Rovers at The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on October 05, 2019 in London,...
Easah Suliman doesn't look likely to play any Premier League games for Aston Villa so a move to Queens Park Rangers would make sense.

Easah Suliman of Aston Villa during the Premier League 2 match between Fulham and Aston Villa at Craven Cottage on August 26, 2017 in London, England.

Aston Villa defender Easah Suliman could be in line for a move to Queens Park Rangers after featuring for the London club’s youngsters on Friday afternoon – according to West London Sport.

At the age of 21, the highly-rated centre-back appears to be coming to the end of his time at Bodymoor Heath. He is yet to make a first-team appearance for Villa and, if the likes of James Chester and Ezri Konsa can’t get a game for Dean Smith’s side, its unlikely that an unproven youngster is going to challenge Tyrone Mings and Bjorn Engels for a starting place any time soon.

 

Suliman, who famously captained England to glory at the U19 European Championships two years ago, is expected to leave the Midland giants on a free with QPR running the rule over him.

Easah Suliman of England celebrates scoring a goal during the UEFA European Under-19 Championship Final between England and Portugal on July 15, 2017 in Gori, Georgia.

The centre-back featured for Rangers’ reserves as they were beaten 2-1 by Coventry City today. It remains to be seen whether he will feature for QPR’s second string again or whether they will hand him a contract straight away.

Interestingly, Suliman was once a target for Pep Guardiola’s Bayern Munich, according to The Mail, but unlike the Liverpool-born Dale Jennings, a dream move to the Bundesliga champions failed to materialise.

Easah Suliman of Aston Villa during the Premier League 2 match between Aston Villa and Fulham at Villa Park on January 08, 2018 in Birmingham, England.

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

